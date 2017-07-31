FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2017 / 12:27 PM / 6 days ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard

3 Min Read

    July 31 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the third Test between England and South Africa on Monday in London, England 
England      1st innings 353            (B. Stokes 112, A. Cook 88)                 
South Africa 1st innings 175            (T. Bavuma 52; T. Roland-Jones 5-57)        
England      2nd innings 313 for 8 decl (J. Bairstow 63, T. Westley 59, J. Root 50) 
South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 117-4; Target: 492 runs)
H. Kuhn                         b Broad               11  
D. Elgar                        c Stokes b Ali        136 
H. Amla                         c Root b Roland-Jones 5   
Q. de Kock                      b Stokes              5   
F. du Plessis                   lbw b Stokes          0   
T. Bavuma                       lbw b Roland-Jones    32  
V. Philander                    lbw b Roland-Jones    0   
C. Morris                       c Stokes b Ali        24  
K. Maharaj                      not out               24  
K. Rabada                       c Stokes b Ali        0   
M. Morkel                       lbw b Ali             0   
Extras                          (b-4 lb-7 nb-4)       15  
Total                           (all out, 77.1 overs) 252 
Fall of wickets: 1-21 H. Kuhn,2-47 H. Amla,3-52 Q. de Kock,4-52 F. du Plessis,5-160 T. Bavuma,6-160 V. Philander,7-205 C. Morris,8-252 D. Elgar,9-252 K. Rabada,10-252 M. Morkel
To bat:
Bowling                    
J. Anderson                     13 - 3 - 26 - 0           
S. Broad                        16 - 4 - 47 - 1           
T. Roland-Jones                 18 - 4 - 72 - 3           
B. Stokes                       14 - 1 - 51 - 2(nb-4)     
M. Ali                          16.1 - 5 - 45 - 4         
Referees                   
Umpire: Joel Wilson                                       
Umpire: Aleem Dar                                         
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena                               
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle                           
Result: England won by 239 runs

