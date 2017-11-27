FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 27, 2017 / 2:58 AM / 2 days ago

Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the first Test between Australia and England on Monday in Brisbane, Australia 
England   1st innings 302 (J. Vince 83, D. Malan 56, M. Stoneman 53) 
Australia 1st innings 328 (S. Smith 141no, S. Marsh 51)              
England   2nd innings 195 (J. Root 51)                               
Australia 2nd innings (Overnight: 114-0; Target: 170 runs)
C. Bancroft                      not out                 82  
D. Warner                        not out                 87  
Extras                           (lb-2 nb-1 w-1)         4   
Total                            (for no loss, 50 overs) 173 
Fall of wickets:
Did not bat: S. Smith, U. Khawaja, P. Handscomb, S. Marsh, T. Paine, M. Starc, P. Cummins, N. Lyon, J. Hazlewood
Bowling                     
J. Anderson                      11 - 2 - 27 - 0(nb-1)       
S. Broad                         10 - 2 - 20 - 0             
M. Ali                           4 - 0 - 23 - 0              
C. Woakes                        11 - 1 - 46 - 0             
J. Ball                          8 - 1 - 38 - 0(w-1)         
J. Root                          6 - 1 - 17 - 0              
Referees                    
Umpire: Aleem Dar                                            
Umpire: Marais Erasmus                                       
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney                                    
Match referee: Richie Richardson                             
Result: Australia won by 10 wickets

