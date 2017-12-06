Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Dec 6 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the second Test between Australia and England on Wednesday in Adelaide, Australia Australia 1st innings 442 for 8 decl (S. Marsh 126no, T. Paine 57, U. Khawaja 53) England 1st innings 227 (N. Lyon 4-60) Australia 2nd innings 138 (J. Anderson 5-43, C. Woakes 4-36) England 2nd innings (Overnight: 176-4; Target: 354 runs) A. Cook lbw b Lyon 16 M. Stoneman c Khawaja b Starc 36 J. Vince c Handscomb b Starc 15 J. Root c Paine b Hazlewood 67 D. Malan b Cummins 29 C. Woakes c Paine b Hazlewood 5 M. Ali lbw b Lyon 2 J. Bairstow b Starc 36 C. Overton lbw b Starc 7 S. Broad c Paine b Starc 8 J. Anderson not out 0 Extras (b-7 lb-5) 12 Total (all out, 84.2 overs) 233 Fall of wickets: 1-53 A. Cook,2-54 M. Stoneman,3-91 J. Vince,4-169 D. Malan,5-176 C. Woakes,6-177 J. Root,7-188 M. Ali,8-206 C. Overton,9-224 S. Broad,10-233 J. Bairstow Bowling M. Starc 19.2 - 3 - 88 - 5 J. Hazlewood 20 - 7 - 49 - 2 P. Cummins 20 - 6 - 39 - 1 N. Lyon 25 - 6 - 45 - 2 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Richie Richardson Result: Australia won by 120 runs