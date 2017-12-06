FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard
#Cricket News
December 6, 2017 / 5:38 AM / a day ago

Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 6 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the second Test between Australia and England on Wednesday in Adelaide, Australia 
Australia 1st innings 442 for 8 decl (S. Marsh 126no, T. Paine 57, U. Khawaja 53) 
England   1st innings 227            (N. Lyon 4-60)                               
Australia 2nd innings 138            (J. Anderson 5-43, C. Woakes 4-36)           
England 2nd innings (Overnight: 176-4; Target: 354 runs)
A. Cook                          lbw b Lyon            16  
M. Stoneman                      c Khawaja b Starc     36  
J. Vince                         c Handscomb b Starc   15  
J. Root                          c Paine b Hazlewood   67  
D. Malan                         b Cummins             29  
C. Woakes                        c Paine b Hazlewood   5   
M. Ali                           lbw b Lyon            2   
J. Bairstow                      b Starc               36  
C. Overton                       lbw b Starc           7   
S. Broad                         c Paine b Starc       8   
J. Anderson                      not out               0   
Extras                           (b-7 lb-5)            12  
Total                            (all out, 84.2 overs) 233 
Fall of wickets: 1-53 A. Cook,2-54 M. Stoneman,3-91 J. Vince,4-169 D. Malan,5-176 C. Woakes,6-177 J. Root,7-188 M. Ali,8-206 C. Overton,9-224 S. Broad,10-233 J. Bairstow
Bowling                     
M. Starc                         19.2 - 3 - 88 - 5         
J. Hazlewood                     20 - 7 - 49 - 2           
P. Cummins                       20 - 6 - 39 - 1           
N. Lyon                          25 - 6 - 45 - 2           
Referees                    
Umpire: Aleem Dar                                          
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney                                     
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus                                  
Match referee: Richie Richardson                           
Result: Australia won by 120 runs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
