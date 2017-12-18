Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Dec 18 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the third Test between Australia and England on Monday in Perth, Australia England 1st innings 403 (D. Malan 140, J. Bairstow 119, M. Stoneman 56; M. Starc 4-91) Australia 1st innings 662 for 9 decl (S. Smith 239, M. Marsh 181, U. Khawaja 50; J. Anderson 4-116) England 2nd innings (Overnight: 218-10) A. Cook c&b Hazlewood 14 M. Stoneman c Paine b Hazlewood 3 J. Vince b Starc 55 J. Root c Smith b Lyon 14 D. Malan c Paine b Hazlewood 54 J. Bairstow b Hazlewood 14 M. Ali lbw b Lyon 11 C. Woakes c Paine b Cummins 22 C. Overton c Khawaja b Hazlewood 12 S. Broad c Paine b Cummins 0 J. Anderson not out 1 Extras (b-6 lb-11 nb-1) 18 Total (all out, 72.5 overs) 218 Fall of wickets: 1-4 M. Stoneman,2-29 A. Cook,3-60 J. Root,4-100 J. Vince,5-133 J. Bairstow,6-172 M. Ali,7-196 D. Malan,8-210 C. Overton,9-211 S. Broad,10-218 C. Woakes To bat: Bowling M. Starc 17 - 5 - 44 - 1 J. Hazlewood 18 - 6 - 48 - 5 M. Marsh 3 - 1 - 14 - 0 P. Cummins 19.5 - 4 - 53 - 2(nb-1) N. Lyon 15 - 4 - 42 - 2 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Richie Richardson Result: Australia won by an innings and 41 runs