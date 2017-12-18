FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard
December 18, 2017 / 8:35 AM / in a day

Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 18 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the third Test between Australia and England on Monday in Perth, Australia 
England   1st innings 403            (D. Malan 140, J. Bairstow 119, M. Stoneman 56; M. Starc 4-91) 
Australia 1st innings 662 for 9 decl (S. Smith 239, M. Marsh 181, U. Khawaja 50; J. Anderson 4-116) 
England 2nd innings (Overnight: 218-10)
A. Cook                          c&b Hazlewood       14  
M. Stoneman                      c Paine b Hazlewood     3   
J. Vince                         b Starc                 55  
J. Root                          c Smith b Lyon          14  
D. Malan                         c Paine b Hazlewood     54  
J. Bairstow                      b Hazlewood             14  
M. Ali                           lbw b Lyon              11  
C. Woakes                        c Paine b Cummins       22  
C. Overton                       c Khawaja b Hazlewood   12  
S. Broad                         c Paine b Cummins       0   
J. Anderson                      not out                 1   
Extras                           (b-6 lb-11 nb-1)        18  
Total                            (all out, 72.5 overs)   218 
Fall of wickets: 1-4 M. Stoneman,2-29 A. Cook,3-60 J. Root,4-100 J. Vince,5-133 J. Bairstow,6-172 M. Ali,7-196 D. Malan,8-210 C. Overton,9-211 S. Broad,10-218 C. Woakes
To bat:
Bowling                     
M. Starc                         17 - 5 - 44 - 1             
J. Hazlewood                     18 - 6 - 48 - 5             
M. Marsh                         3 - 1 - 14 - 0              
P. Cummins                       19.5 - 4 - 53 - 2(nb-1)     
N. Lyon                          15 - 4 - 42 - 2             
Referees                    
Umpire: Marais Erasmus                                       
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney                                       
TV umpire: Aleem Dar                                         
Match referee: Richie Richardson                             
Result: Australia won by an innings and 41 runs

