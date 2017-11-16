FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cricket-Test Series India v Sri Lanka scoreboard
November 16, 2017

Cricket-Test Series India v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 16 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between India and Sri Lanka on Thursday in Kolkata, India 
India 1st innings        
L. Rahul                      c Dickwella b Lakmal        0  
S. Dhawan                     b Lakmal                    8  
C. Pujara                     not out                     8  
V. Kohli                      lbw b Lakmal                0  
A. Rahane                     not out                     0  
Extras                        (lb-1)                      1  
Total                         (for 3 wickets, 11.5 overs) 17 
Fall of wickets: 1-0 L. Rahul,2-13 S. Dhawan,3-17 V. Kohli
India: W. Saha, R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, B. Kumar, M. Shami, U. Yadav
Bowling                  
Suranga Lakmal                6 - 6 - 0 - 3                  
Lahiru Gamage                 5.5 - 1 - 16 - 0               
Referees                 
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough                                
Umpire: Nigel Llong                                          
TV umpire: Joel Wilson                                       
Match referee: David Boon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
