FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cricket-Test Series India v Sri Lanka scoreboard
Sections
Featured
Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate
WORLD
Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate
Arsenal overpower Spurs in north London derby
SPORTS
Arsenal overpower Spurs in north London derby
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
November 17, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 2 days ago

Cricket-Test Series India v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 17 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at lunch on the second day in the first Test between India and Sri Lanka on Friday in Kolkata, India 
India 1st innings (Overnight: 17-3)
L. Rahul                      c Dickwella b Lakmal        0  
S. Dhawan                     b Lakmal                    8  
C. Pujara                     not out                     47 
V. Kohli                      lbw b Lakmal                0  
A. Rahane                     c Dickwella b Shanaka       4  
R. Ashwin                     c Karunaratne b Shanaka     4  
W. Saha                       not out                     6  
Extras                        (b-4 lb-1)                  5  
Total                         (for 5 wickets, 32.5 overs) 74 
Fall of wickets: 1-0 L. Rahul,2-13 S. Dhawan,3-17 V. Kohli,4-30 A. Rahane,5-50 R. Ashwin
To bat: R. Jadeja, B. Kumar, M. Shami, U. Yadav
Bowling                  
Suranga Lakmal                11 - 9 - 5 - 3                 
Lahiru Gamage                 11.5 - 3 - 24 - 0              
Dasun Shanaka                 8 - 2 - 23 - 2                 
Dimuth Karunaratne            2 - 0 - 17 - 0                 
Referees                 
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough                                
Umpire: Nigel Llong                                          
TV umpire: Joel Wilson                                       
Match referee: David Boon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.