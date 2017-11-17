Cricket-Test Series India v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Nov 17 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at lunch on the second day in the first Test between India and Sri Lanka on Friday in Kolkata, India India 1st innings (Overnight: 17-3) L. Rahul c Dickwella b Lakmal 0 S. Dhawan b Lakmal 8 C. Pujara not out 47 V. Kohli lbw b Lakmal 0 A. Rahane c Dickwella b Shanaka 4 R. Ashwin c Karunaratne b Shanaka 4 W. Saha not out 6 Extras (b-4 lb-1) 5 Total (for 5 wickets, 32.5 overs) 74 Fall of wickets: 1-0 L. Rahul,2-13 S. Dhawan,3-17 V. Kohli,4-30 A. Rahane,5-50 R. Ashwin To bat: R. Jadeja, B. Kumar, M. Shami, U. Yadav Bowling Suranga Lakmal 11 - 9 - 5 - 3 Lahiru Gamage 11.5 - 3 - 24 - 0 Dasun Shanaka 8 - 2 - 23 - 2 Dimuth Karunaratne 2 - 0 - 17 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Joel Wilson Match referee: David Boon