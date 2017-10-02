FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cricket-Test Series South Africa v Bangladesh scoreboard
#Cricket News
October 2, 2017 / 9:59 AM / 16 days ago

Cricket-Test Series South Africa v Bangladesh scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 2 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh on Monday in Potchefstroom, South Africa 
South Africa 1st innings 496 for 3 decl (D. Elgar 199, H. Amla 137, A. Markram 97) 
Bangladesh   1st innings 320            (M. Haque 77, Mahmudullah 66)              
South Africa 2nd innings 247 for 6 decl (F. du Plessis 81, T. Bavuma 71)           
Bangladesh 2nd innings (Overnight: 49-3; Target: 424 runs)
Tamim Iqbal                     b M. Morkel               0  
Imrul Kayes                     c de Kock b Maharaj       32 
Mominul Haque                   lbw b M. Morkel           0  
Mushfiqur Rahim                 c Amla b Rabada           16 
Mahmudullah                     b Rabada                  9  
Liton Das                       lbw b Rabada              4  
Sabbir Rahman                   lbw b Maharaj             4  
Mehidy Hasan                    not out                   15 
Taskin Ahmed                    lbw b Maharaj             4  
Shafiul Islam                   run out (Rabada, de Kock) 2  
Mustafizur Rahman               c&b Maharaj           1  
Extras                          (b-1 nb-2)                3  
Total                           (all out, 32.4 overs)     90 
Fall of wickets: 1-0 T. Iqbal,2-0 M. Haque,3-49 I. Kayes,4-55 M. Rahim,5-62 Mahmudullah,6-67 L. Das,7-67 Sa. Rahman,8-71 T. Ahmed,9-75 Sh. Islam,10-90 M. Rahman
Bowling                    
M. Morkel                       5.2 - 2 - 19 - 2(nb-1)       
K. Rabada                       10 - 3 - 33 - 3(nb-1)        
D. Olivier                      5.4 - 1 - 12 - 0             
K. Maharaj                      10.4 - 1 - 25 - 4            
A. Phehlukwayo                  1 - 1 - 0 - 0                
Referees                   
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney                                       
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford                                       
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena                                  
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle                              
Result: South Africa won by 333 runs

