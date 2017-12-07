FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cricket News
December 7, 2017 / 2:17 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International Afghanistan v Ireland scoreboard

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Dec 7 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Afghanistan and Ireland on Thursday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates 
Ireland Innings           
W. Porterfield                 c Stanikzai b Naib          47  
P. Stirling                    lbw b Khan                  82  
A. Balbirnie                   lbw b M. Zadran             4   
N. O'Brien                     st Shafiq b M. Zadran       13  
G. Wilson                      b Khan                      0   
K. O'Brien                     lbw b D. Zadran             11  
S. Poynter                     c&b Nabi                18  
G. Dockrell                    not out                     62  
B. McCarthy                    b D. Zadran                 7   
T. Murtagh                     b Nabi                      3   
P. Chase                       not out                     0   
Extras                         (b-13 lb-6 w-5)             24  
Total                          (for 9 wickets, 50 overs)   271 
Fall of wickets: 1-115 W. Porterfield,2-120 A. Balbirnie,3-160 P. Stirling,4-160 G. Wilson,5-160 N. O'Brien,6-188 K. O'Brien,7-217 S. Poynter,8-244 B. McCarthy,9-271 T. Murtagh
Bowling                   
M. Zadran                      10 - 0 - 50 - 2(w-3)            
D. Zadran                      10 - 0 - 65 - 2                 
G. Naib                        10 - 0 - 36 - 1                 
M. Nabi                        10 - 0 - 61 - 2                 
R. Khan                        10 - 0 - 40 - 2                 
Afghanistan Innings       
J. Ahmadi                      c Dockrell b McCarthy       48  
I. Janat                       b McCarthy                  20  
R. Shah                        st N. O'Brien b Dockrell    32  
A. Stanikzai                   c Wilson b Murtagh          12  
N. Jamal                       c Porterfield b McCarthy    25  
M. Nabi                        b Chase                     29  
G. Naib                        c S. Poynter b Chase        3   
R. Khan                        not out                     16  
S. Shafiq                      b McCarthy                  0   
D. Zadran                      lbw b McCarthy              12  
M. Zadran                      run out (K. O'Brien, Chase) 0   
Extras                         (b-3 lb-5 nb-1 w-14)        23  
Total                          (all out, 45.2 overs)       220 
Fall of wickets: 1-46 I. Janat,2-97 J. Ahmadi,3-114 R. Shah,4-130 A. Stanikzai,5-182 M. Nabi,6-187 G. Naib,7-201 N. Jamal,8-201 S. Shafiq,9-215 D. Zadran,10-220 M. Zadran
Bowling                   
T. Murtagh                     9 - 1 - 28 - 1                  
G. Dockrell                    9 - 0 - 42 - 1(w-4)             
P. Chase                       8.2 - 0 - 45 - 2(nb-1 w-2)      
B. McCarthy                    9 - 1 - 46 - 5(w-1)             
K. O'Brien                     3 - 0 - 20 - 0(w-1)             
P. Stirling                    7 - 0 - 31 - 0(w-1)             
Referees                  
Umpire: Ahmed Shah Pakteen                                     
Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge                                  
Match referee: Javagal Srinath                                 
Result: Ireland won by 51 runs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
