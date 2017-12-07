UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International Afghanistan v Ireland scoreboard

Dec 7 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Afghanistan and Ireland on Thursday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Ireland Innings W. Porterfield c Stanikzai b Naib 47 P. Stirling lbw b Khan 82 A. Balbirnie lbw b M. Zadran 4 N. O'Brien st Shafiq b M. Zadran 13 G. Wilson b Khan 0 K. O'Brien lbw b D. Zadran 11 S. Poynter c&b Nabi 18 G. Dockrell not out 62 B. McCarthy b D. Zadran 7 T. Murtagh b Nabi 3 P. Chase not out 0 Extras (b-13 lb-6 w-5) 24 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 271 Fall of wickets: 1-115 W. Porterfield,2-120 A. Balbirnie,3-160 P. Stirling,4-160 G. Wilson,5-160 N. O'Brien,6-188 K. O'Brien,7-217 S. Poynter,8-244 B. McCarthy,9-271 T. Murtagh Bowling M. Zadran 10 - 0 - 50 - 2(w-3) D. Zadran 10 - 0 - 65 - 2 G. Naib 10 - 0 - 36 - 1 M. Nabi 10 - 0 - 61 - 2 R. Khan 10 - 0 - 40 - 2 Afghanistan Innings J. Ahmadi c Dockrell b McCarthy 48 I. Janat b McCarthy 20 R. Shah st N. O'Brien b Dockrell 32 A. Stanikzai c Wilson b Murtagh 12 N. Jamal c Porterfield b McCarthy 25 M. Nabi b Chase 29 G. Naib c S. Poynter b Chase 3 R. Khan not out 16 S. Shafiq b McCarthy 0 D. Zadran lbw b McCarthy 12 M. Zadran run out (K. O'Brien, Chase) 0 Extras (b-3 lb-5 nb-1 w-14) 23 Total (all out, 45.2 overs) 220 Fall of wickets: 1-46 I. Janat,2-97 J. Ahmadi,3-114 R. Shah,4-130 A. Stanikzai,5-182 M. Nabi,6-187 G. Naib,7-201 N. Jamal,8-201 S. Shafiq,9-215 D. Zadran,10-220 M. Zadran Bowling T. Murtagh 9 - 1 - 28 - 1 G. Dockrell 9 - 0 - 42 - 1(w-4) P. Chase 8.2 - 0 - 45 - 2(nb-1 w-2) B. McCarthy 9 - 1 - 46 - 5(w-1) K. O'Brien 3 - 0 - 20 - 0(w-1) P. Stirling 7 - 0 - 31 - 0(w-1) Referees Umpire: Ahmed Shah Pakteen Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Ireland won by 51 runs