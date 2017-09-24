FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International England v West Indies scoreboard
#Cricket News
September 24, 2017 / 1:58 PM / 24 days ago

UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International England v West Indies scoreboard

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between England and West Indies on Sunday in Bristol, England 
England Innings           
J. Bairstow                    c&b Holder            13  
A. Hales                       lbw b Cummins             36  
J. Root                        lbw b Cummins             84  
E. Morgan                      c S. Hope b Holder        0   
B. Stokes                      c Lewis b R. Powell       73  
J. Buttler                     b Cummins                 2   
M. Ali                         c Holder b Nurse          102 
C. Woakes                      c R. Powell b Taylor      34  
L. Plunkett                    run out (Taylor)          9   
D. Willey                      not out                   1   
A. Rashid                      not out                   9   
Extras                         (lb-1 nb-2 w-3)           6   
Total                          (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 369 
Fall of wickets: 1-27 J. Bairstow,2-73 A. Hales,3-74 E. Morgan,4-206 B. Stokes,5-210 J. Buttler,6-217 J. Root,7-334 C. Woakes,8-354 M. Ali,9-358 L. Plunkett
Bowling                   
J. Taylor                      10 - 1 - 75 - 1(nb-1 w-3)     
J. Holder                      10 - 0 - 81 - 2(nb-1)         
M. Cummins                     9 - 0 - 82 - 3                
D. Bishoo                      5 - 0 - 33 - 0                
A. Nurse                       8 - 0 - 59 - 1                
R. Powell                      8 - 0 - 38 - 1                
West Indies Innings       
C. Gayle                       run out (, Rashid)        94  
E. Lewis                       c Ali b Willey            13  
S. Hope                        c Buttler b Plunkett      20  
M. Samuels                     c Buttler b Plunkett      11  
J. Mohammed                    c Bairstow b Plunkett     38  
R. Powell                      c Woakes b Rashid         8   
J. Holder                      c Ali b Plunkett          34  
A. Nurse                       lbw b Rashid              1   
D. Bishoo                      c Morgan b Plunkett       12  
J. Taylor                      b Rashid                  0   
M. Cummins                     not out                   4   
Extras                         (lb-3 w-7)                10  
Total                          (all out, 39.1 overs)     245 
Fall of wickets: 1-15 E. Lewis,2-79 S. Hope,3-109 M. Samuels,4-176 C. Gayle,5-192 R. Powell,6-210 J. Mohammed,7-212 A. Nurse,8-241 D. Bishoo,9-241 J. Taylor,10-245 J. Holder
Bowling                   
C. Woakes                      7 - 1 - 32 - 0(w-1)           
D. Willey                      4 - 0 - 34 - 1(w-1)           
L. Plunkett                    8.1 - 0 - 52 - 5(w-1)         
M. Ali                         10 - 0 - 65 - 0(w-2)          
B. Stokes                      4 - 0 - 25 - 0(w-2)           
A. Rashid                      6 - 0 - 34 - 3                
Referees                  
Umpire: Simon Fry                                            
Umpire: Michael Gough                                        
TV umpire: Rod Tucker                                        
Match referee: Javagal Srinath                               
Result: England won by 124 runs

