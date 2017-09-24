UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International England v West Indies scoreboard

Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between England and West Indies on Sunday in Bristol, England England Innings J. Bairstow c&b Holder 13 A. Hales lbw b Cummins 36 J. Root lbw b Cummins 84 E. Morgan c S. Hope b Holder 0 B. Stokes c Lewis b R. Powell 73 J. Buttler b Cummins 2 M. Ali c Holder b Nurse 102 C. Woakes c R. Powell b Taylor 34 L. Plunkett run out (Taylor) 9 D. Willey not out 1 A. Rashid not out 9 Extras (lb-1 nb-2 w-3) 6 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 369 Fall of wickets: 1-27 J. Bairstow,2-73 A. Hales,3-74 E. Morgan,4-206 B. Stokes,5-210 J. Buttler,6-217 J. Root,7-334 C. Woakes,8-354 M. Ali,9-358 L. Plunkett Bowling J. Taylor 10 - 1 - 75 - 1(nb-1 w-3) J. Holder 10 - 0 - 81 - 2(nb-1) M. Cummins 9 - 0 - 82 - 3 D. Bishoo 5 - 0 - 33 - 0 A. Nurse 8 - 0 - 59 - 1 R. Powell 8 - 0 - 38 - 1 West Indies Innings C. Gayle run out (, Rashid) 94 E. Lewis c Ali b Willey 13 S. Hope c Buttler b Plunkett 20 M. Samuels c Buttler b Plunkett 11 J. Mohammed c Bairstow b Plunkett 38 R. Powell c Woakes b Rashid 8 J. Holder c Ali b Plunkett 34 A. Nurse lbw b Rashid 1 D. Bishoo c Morgan b Plunkett 12 J. Taylor b Rashid 0 M. Cummins not out 4 Extras (lb-3 w-7) 10 Total (all out, 39.1 overs) 245 Fall of wickets: 1-15 E. Lewis,2-79 S. Hope,3-109 M. Samuels,4-176 C. Gayle,5-192 R. Powell,6-210 J. Mohammed,7-212 A. Nurse,8-241 D. Bishoo,9-241 J. Taylor,10-245 J. Holder Bowling C. Woakes 7 - 1 - 32 - 0(w-1) D. Willey 4 - 0 - 34 - 1(w-1) L. Plunkett 8.1 - 0 - 52 - 5(w-1) M. Ali 10 - 0 - 65 - 0(w-2) B. Stokes 4 - 0 - 25 - 0(w-2) A. Rashid 6 - 0 - 34 - 3 Referees Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Michael Gough TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: England won by 124 runs