UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International England v West Indies scoreboard
September 27, 2017 / 3:33 PM / 21 days ago

UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International England v West Indies scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between England and West Indies on Wednesday in London, England 
West Indies Innings       
C. Gayle                       c Root b Woakes             2   
E. Lewis                       retired                     176 
S. Hope                        c Buttler b Woakes          11  
M. Samuels                     lbw b Woakes                1   
J. Mohammed                    c Buttler b Rashid          46  
J. Holder                      c Billings b Plunkett       77  
R. Powell                      not out                     28  
Extras                         (lb-3 w-12)                 15  
Total                          (for 5 wickets, 50 overs)   356 
Fall of wickets: 1-2 C. Gayle,2-19 S. Hope,3-33 M. Samuels,4-150 J. Mohammed,5-356 J. Holder
Did not bat: A. Nurse, J. Taylor, A. Joseph, M. Cummins
Bowling                   
C. Woakes                      10 - 0 - 71 - 3                 
J. Ball                        10 - 0 - 68 - 0(w-1)            
L. Plunkett                    10 - 0 - 67 - 1(w-4)            
M. Ali                         9 - 1 - 70 - 0(w-3)             
J. Root                        1 - 0 - 10 - 0                  
A. Rashid                      10 - 0 - 67 - 1(w-4)            
England Innings           
J. Roy                         c S. Hope b Joseph          84  
J. Bairstow                    c S. Hope b Joseph          39  
J. Root                        c S. Hope b Joseph          14  
E. Morgan                      c sub b Joseph              19  
J. Buttler                     not out                     43  
S. Billings                    c Gayle b Joseph            2   
M. Ali                         not out                     48  
Extras                         (lb-4 nb-2 w-3)             9   
Total                          (for 5 wickets, 35.1 overs) 258 
Fall of wickets: 1-126 J. Roy,2-144 J. Bairstow,3-157 J. Root,4-177 E. Morgan,5-181 S. Billings
Did not bat: C. Woakes, A. Rashid, L. Plunkett, J. Ball
Bowling                   
J. Taylor                      7 - 0 - 48 - 0                  
J. Holder                      9 - 0 - 52 - 0(w-1)             
A. Joseph                      8.1 - 0 - 56 - 5(nb-1 w-1)      
M. Cummins                     6 - 0 - 49 - 0(nb-1)            
A. Nurse                       3 - 0 - 39 - 0(w-1)             
R. Powell                      2 - 0 - 10 - 0                  
Referees                  
Umpire: Rob Bailey                                             
Umpire: Rod Tucker                                             
TV umpire: Simon Fry                                           
Match referee: Javagal Srinath                                 
Result: England won by 6 runs (D/L Method)

