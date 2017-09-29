FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cricket News
September 29, 2017 / 3:45 PM / 18 days ago

UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International England v West Indies scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between England and West Indies on Friday in Southampton, England 
West Indies Innings       
C. Gayle                       c Plunkett b Curran       40  
K. Hope                        c&b Plunkett          33  
S. Hope                        c Billings b Ball         72  
M. Samuels                     st Buttler b Ali          32  
J. Mohammed                    c Root b Rashid           25  
S. Ambris                      not out                   38  
R. Powell                      b Plunkett                11  
A. Nurse                       not out                   31  
Extras                         (w-6)                     6   
Total                          (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 288 
Fall of wickets: 1-52 C. Gayle,2-86 K. Hope,3-143 M. Samuels,4-195 J. Mohammed,5-221 S. Hope,6-253 R. Powell
Did not bat: J. Taylor, A. Joseph, M. Cummins
Bowling                   
J. Ball                        10 - 1 - 94 - 1(w-1)          
T. Curran                      10 - 1 - 62 - 1(w-2)          
L. Plunkett                    10 - 0 - 54 - 2(w-2)          
A. Rashid                      10 - 1 - 42 - 1(w-1)          
M. Ali                         10 - 0 - 36 - 1               
England Innings           
J. Roy                         lbw b Cummins             96  
J. Bairstow                    not out                   141 
J. Root                        not out                   46  
Extras                         (lb-2 w-9)                11  
Total                          (for 1 wickets, 38 overs) 294 
Fall of wickets: 1-156 J. Roy
Did not bat: E. Morgan, J. Buttler, S. Billings, M. Ali, T. Curran, A. Rashid, L. Plunkett, J. Ball
Bowling                   
J. Taylor                      8 - 0 - 52 - 0                
A. Joseph                      7 - 0 - 54 - 0                
M. Cummins                     8 - 0 - 70 - 1(w-5)           
A. Nurse                       8 - 0 - 56 - 0                
M. Samuels                     4 - 0 - 41 - 0                
R. Powell                      3 - 0 - 19 - 0                
Referees                  
Umpire: Simon Fry                                            
Umpire: Michael Gough                                        
TV umpire: Rod Tucker                                        
Match referee: Javagal Srinath                               
Result: England won by 9 wickets

