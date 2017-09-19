UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International England v West Indies scoreboard

Sept 19 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between England and West Indies on Tuesday in Manchester, England West Indies Innings C. Gayle c Root b Woakes 37 E. Lewis c Hales b Ali 11 S. Hope c Bairstow b Stokes 35 M. Samuels c Buttler b Stokes 17 J. Mohammed c Hales b Rashid 18 R. Powell c Willey b Woakes 23 J. Holder not out 41 A. Nurse c Root b Rashid 1 D. Bishoo b Willey 5 J. Taylor c Buttler b Stokes 2 K. Williams not out 0 Extras (lb-3 nb-2 w-9) 14 Total (for 9 wickets, 42 overs) 204 Fall of wickets: 1-45 E. Lewis,2-53 C. Gayle,3-103 S. Hope,4-107 M. Samuels,5-149 J. Mohammed,6-150 R. Powell,7-160 A. Nurse,8-187 D. Bishoo,9-202 J. Taylor Bowling C. Woakes 8 - 0 - 41 - 2(w-2) D. Willey 6 - 0 - 39 - 1(w-1) M. Ali 2 - 0 - 5 - 1 A. Rashid 9 - 0 - 31 - 2 L. Plunkett 8 - 0 - 42 - 0(w-2) B. Stokes 9 - 0 - 43 - 3(nb-2 w-4) England Innings J. Bairstow not out 100 A. Hales c Lewis b Taylor 19 J. Root b Williams 54 E. Morgan c S. Hope b Williams 10 B. Stokes not out 23 Extras (w-4) 4 Total (for 3 wickets, 30.5 overs) 210 Fall of wickets: 1-31 A. Hales,2-156 J. Root,3-175 E. Morgan Did not bat: J. Buttler, M. Ali, A. Rashid, C. Woakes, D. Willey, L. Plunkett Bowling J. Taylor 7 - 0 - 46 - 1(w-1) J. Holder 3 - 0 - 18 - 0 K. Williams 6 - 0 - 50 - 2(w-1) A. Nurse 8.5 - 0 - 48 - 0(w-1) D. Bishoo 6 - 0 - 48 - 0 Referees Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Tim Robinson TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: England won by 7 wickets