UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International India v Australia scoreboard

Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between India and Australia on Sunday in Indore, India Australia Innings D. Warner b H. Pandya 42 A. Finch c Jadhav b K. Yadav 124 S. Smith c Bumrah b K. Yadav 63 G. Maxwell st Dhoni b Chahal 5 T. Head b Bumrah 4 M. Stoinis not out 27 P. Handscomb c M. Pandey b Bumrah 3 A. Agar not out 9 Extras (lb-2 w-14) 16 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 293 Fall of wickets: 1-70 D. Warner,2-224 A. Finch,3-243 S. Smith,4-243 G. Maxwell,5-260 T. Head,6-275 P. Handscomb Did not bat: P. Cummins, N. Coulter-Nile, K. Richardson Bowling B. Kumar 10 - 0 - 52 - 0(w-4) J. Bumrah 10 - 0 - 52 - 2(w-5) Y. Chahal 10 - 0 - 54 - 1 H. Pandya 10 - 0 - 58 - 1(w-2) K. Yadav 10 - 0 - 75 - 2(w-3) India Innings A. Rahane lbw b Cummins 70 Ro. Sharma c sub b Coulter-Nile 71 V. Kohli c Finch b Agar 28 H. Pandya c Richardson b Cummins 78 K. Jadhav c Handscomb b Richardson 2 M. Pandey not out 36 M. Dhoni not out 3 Extras (lb-3 w-3) 6 Total (for 5 wickets, 47.5 overs) 294 Fall of wickets: 1-139 Ro. Sharma,2-147 A. Rahane,3-203 V. Kohli,4-206 K. Jadhav,5-284 H. Pandya Did not bat: B. Kumar, K. Yadav, J. Bumrah, Y. Chahal Bowling P. Cummins 10 - 0 - 54 - 2(w-1) N. Coulter-Nile 10 - 0 - 58 - 1(w-1) K. Richardson 8.5 - 0 - 45 - 1 M. Stoinis 8 - 0 - 61 - 0 A. Agar 10 - 0 - 71 - 1 G. Maxwell 1 - 0 - 2 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: India won by 5 wickets