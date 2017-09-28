FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International India v Australia scoreboard
September 28, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 19 days ago

UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International India v Australia scoreboard

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Sept 28 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between India and Australia on Thursday in Bangalore, India 
Australia Innings          
A. Finch                        c H. Pandya b U. Yadav    94  
D. Warner                       c A. Patel b Jadhav       124 
T. Head                         c Rahane b U. Yadav       29  
S. Smith                        c Kohli b U. Yadav        3   
P. Handscomb                    b U. Yadav                43  
M. Stoinis                      not out                   15  
M. Wade                         not out                   3   
Extras                          (b-4 lb-7 w-12)           23  
Total                           (for 5 wickets, 50 overs) 334 
Fall of wickets: 1-231 D. Warner,2-231 A. Finch,3-236 S. Smith,4-299 T. Head,5-319 P. Handscomb
Did not bat: P. Cummins, N. Coulter-Nile, A. Zampa, K. Richardson
Bowling                    
M. Shami                        10 - 1 - 62 - 0(w-1)          
U. Yadav                        10 - 0 - 71 - 4(w-4)          
A. Patel                        10 - 0 - 66 - 0(w-1)          
H. Pandya                       5 - 0 - 32 - 0(w-2)           
Y. Chahal                       8 - 0 - 54 - 0(w-2)           
K. Jadhav                       7 - 0 - 38 - 1(w-2)           
India Innings              
A. Rahane                       c Finch b Richardson      53  
Ro. Sharma                      run out (Smith)           65  
V. Kohli                        b Coulter-Nile            21  
H. Pandya                       c Warner b Zampa          41  
K. Jadhav                       c Finch b Richardson      67  
M. Pandey                       b Cummins                 33  
M. Dhoni                        b Richardson              13  
A. Patel                        c sub b Coulter-Nile      5   
M. Shami                        not out                   6   
U. Yadav                        not out                   2   
Extras                          (lb-4 w-3)                7   
Total                           (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 313 
Fall of wickets: 1-106 A. Rahane,2-135 Ro. Sharma,3-147 V. Kohli,4-225 H. Pandya,5-286 K. Jadhav,6-289 M. Pandey,7-301 M. Dhoni,8-306 A. Patel
Did not bat: Y. Chahal
Bowling                    
P. Cummins                      10 - 0 - 59 - 1(w-2)          
N. Coulter-Nile                 10 - 0 - 56 - 2               
K. Richardson                   10 - 0 - 58 - 3               
M. Stoinis                      4.5 - 0 - 34 - 0              
A. Finch                        0.1 - 0 - 1 - 0               
A. Zampa                        9 - 0 - 63 - 1                
T. Head                         6 - 0 - 38 - 0                
Referees                   
Umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin                               
Umpire: Richard Illingworth                                   
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus                                     
Match referee: Jeff Crowe                                     
Result: Australia won by 21 runs

