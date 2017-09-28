UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International India v Australia scoreboard

Sept 28 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between India and Australia on Thursday in Bangalore, India Australia Innings A. Finch c H. Pandya b U. Yadav 94 D. Warner c A. Patel b Jadhav 124 T. Head c Rahane b U. Yadav 29 S. Smith c Kohli b U. Yadav 3 P. Handscomb b U. Yadav 43 M. Stoinis not out 15 M. Wade not out 3 Extras (b-4 lb-7 w-12) 23 Total (for 5 wickets, 50 overs) 334 Fall of wickets: 1-231 D. Warner,2-231 A. Finch,3-236 S. Smith,4-299 T. Head,5-319 P. Handscomb Did not bat: P. Cummins, N. Coulter-Nile, A. Zampa, K. Richardson Bowling M. Shami 10 - 1 - 62 - 0(w-1) U. Yadav 10 - 0 - 71 - 4(w-4) A. Patel 10 - 0 - 66 - 0(w-1) H. Pandya 5 - 0 - 32 - 0(w-2) Y. Chahal 8 - 0 - 54 - 0(w-2) K. Jadhav 7 - 0 - 38 - 1(w-2) India Innings A. Rahane c Finch b Richardson 53 Ro. Sharma run out (Smith) 65 V. Kohli b Coulter-Nile 21 H. Pandya c Warner b Zampa 41 K. Jadhav c Finch b Richardson 67 M. Pandey b Cummins 33 M. Dhoni b Richardson 13 A. Patel c sub b Coulter-Nile 5 M. Shami not out 6 U. Yadav not out 2 Extras (lb-4 w-3) 7 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 313 Fall of wickets: 1-106 A. Rahane,2-135 Ro. Sharma,3-147 V. Kohli,4-225 H. Pandya,5-286 K. Jadhav,6-289 M. Pandey,7-301 M. Dhoni,8-306 A. Patel Did not bat: Y. Chahal Bowling P. Cummins 10 - 0 - 59 - 1(w-2) N. Coulter-Nile 10 - 0 - 56 - 2 K. Richardson 10 - 0 - 58 - 3 M. Stoinis 4.5 - 0 - 34 - 0 A. Finch 0.1 - 0 - 1 - 0 A. Zampa 9 - 0 - 63 - 1 T. Head 6 - 0 - 38 - 0 Referees Umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Australia won by 21 runs