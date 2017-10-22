UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International India v New Zealand scoreboard

Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between India and New Zealand on Sunday in Mumbai, India India Innings Ro. Sharma b Boult 20 S. Dhawan c Latham b Boult 9 V. Kohli c Boult b Southee 121 K. Jadhav c&b Santner 12 D. Karthik c Munro b Southee 37 M. Dhoni c Guptill b Boult 25 H. Pandya c Williamson b Boult 16 B. Kumar c Nicholls b Southee 26 K. Yadav not out 0 Extras (lb-4 w-10) 14 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 280 Fall of wickets: 1-16 S. Dhawan,2-29 Ro. Sharma,3-71 K. Jadhav,4-144 D. Karthik,5-201 M. Dhoni,6-238 H. Pandya,7-270 V. Kohli,8-280 B. Kumar Did not bat: J. Bumrah, Y. Chahal Bowling T. Southee 10 - 0 - 73 - 3 T. Boult 10 - 1 - 35 - 4(w-2) A. Milne 9 - 0 - 62 - 0(w-3) M. Santner 10 - 0 - 41 - 1(w-3) C. de Grandhomme 4 - 0 - 27 - 0(w-1) C. Munro 7 - 0 - 38 - 0(w-1) New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c Karthik b H. Pandya 32 C. Munro c Karthik b Bumrah 28 K. Williamson c Jadhav b K. Yadav 6 R. Taylor c Chahal b B. Kumar 95 T. Latham not out 103 H. Nicholls not out 4 Extras (lb-11 w-5) 16 Total (for 4 wickets, 49 overs) 284 Fall of wickets: 1-48 C. Munro,2-62 K. Williamson,3-80 M. Guptill,4-280 R. Taylor Did not bat: C. de Grandhomme, M. Santner, A. Milne, T. Southee, T. Boult Bowling B. Kumar 10 - 0 - 56 - 1(w-2) J. Bumrah 9 - 0 - 56 - 1(w-1) K. Yadav 10 - 0 - 64 - 1 H. Pandya 10 - 0 - 46 - 1(w-2) Y. Chahal 10 - 0 - 51 - 0 Referees Umpire: Michael Gough Umpire: CK Nandan TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Chris Broad Result: New Zealand won by 6 wickets