FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International India v New Zealand scoreboard
Sections
Featured
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
INDIA INSIGHT
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Reuters Poll
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Autos
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
October 25, 2017 / 11:41 AM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International India v New Zealand scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 25 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between India and New Zealand on Wednesday in Pune, India 
New Zealand Innings        
M. Guptill                      c Dhoni b B. Kumar        11  
C. Munro                        b B. Kumar                10  
K. Williamson                   lbw b Bumrah              3   
R. Taylor                       c Dhoni b H. Pandya       21  
T. Latham                       b A. Patel                38  
H. Nicholls                     b B. Kumar                42  
C. de Grandhomme                c Bumrah b Chahal         41  
M. Santner                      c Kohli b Bumrah          29  
A. Milne                        lbw b Chahal              0   
T. Southee                      not out                   25  
T. Boult                        not out                   2   
Extras                          (lb-3 w-5)                8   
Total                           (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 230 
Fall of wickets: 1-20 M. Guptill,2-25 K. Williamson,3-27 C. Munro,4-58 R. Taylor,5-118 T. Latham,6-165 H. Nicholls,7-188 C. de Grandhomme,8-188 A. Milne,9-220 M. Santner
Bowling                    
B. Kumar                        10 - 0 - 45 - 3(w-1)          
J. Bumrah                       10 - 2 - 38 - 2               
K. Jadhav                       8 - 0 - 31 - 0(w-1)           
H. Pandya                       4 - 0 - 23 - 1(w-2)           
A. Patel                        10 - 1 - 54 - 1(w-1)          
Y. Chahal                       8 - 1 - 36 - 2                
India Innings              
Ro. Sharma                      c Munro b Southee         7   
S. Dhawan                       c Taylor b Milne          68  
V. Kohli                        c Latham b de Grandhomme  29  
D. Karthik                      not out                   64  
H. Pandya                       c Milne b Santner         30  
M. Dhoni                        not out                   18  
Extras                          (lb-7 w-9)                16  
Total                           (for 4 wickets, 46 overs) 232 
Fall of wickets: 1-22 Ro. Sharma,2-79 V. Kohli,3-145 S. Dhawan,4-204 H. Pandya
Did not bat: K. Jadhav, A. Patel, B. Kumar, J. Bumrah, Y. Chahal
Bowling                    
T. Southee                      9 - 1 - 60 - 1                
T. Boult                        10 - 0 - 54 - 0(w-3)          
A. Milne                        8 - 1 - 21 - 1(w-1)           
M. Santner                      10 - 0 - 38 - 1               
C. de Grandhomme                7 - 0 - 40 - 1(w-1)           
C. Munro                        2 - 0 - 12 - 0(w-2)           
Referees                   
Umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin                               
Umpire: Rod Tucker                                            
TV umpire: Michael Gough                                      
Match referee: Chris Broad                                    
Result: India won by 6 wickets

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.