UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International India v New Zealand scoreboard

Oct 25 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between India and New Zealand on Wednesday in Pune, India New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c Dhoni b B. Kumar 11 C. Munro b B. Kumar 10 K. Williamson lbw b Bumrah 3 R. Taylor c Dhoni b H. Pandya 21 T. Latham b A. Patel 38 H. Nicholls b B. Kumar 42 C. de Grandhomme c Bumrah b Chahal 41 M. Santner c Kohli b Bumrah 29 A. Milne lbw b Chahal 0 T. Southee not out 25 T. Boult not out 2 Extras (lb-3 w-5) 8 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 230 Fall of wickets: 1-20 M. Guptill,2-25 K. Williamson,3-27 C. Munro,4-58 R. Taylor,5-118 T. Latham,6-165 H. Nicholls,7-188 C. de Grandhomme,8-188 A. Milne,9-220 M. Santner Bowling B. Kumar 10 - 0 - 45 - 3(w-1) J. Bumrah 10 - 2 - 38 - 2 K. Jadhav 8 - 0 - 31 - 0(w-1) H. Pandya 4 - 0 - 23 - 1(w-2) A. Patel 10 - 1 - 54 - 1(w-1) Y. Chahal 8 - 1 - 36 - 2 India Innings Ro. Sharma c Munro b Southee 7 S. Dhawan c Taylor b Milne 68 V. Kohli c Latham b de Grandhomme 29 D. Karthik not out 64 H. Pandya c Milne b Santner 30 M. Dhoni not out 18 Extras (lb-7 w-9) 16 Total (for 4 wickets, 46 overs) 232 Fall of wickets: 1-22 Ro. Sharma,2-79 V. Kohli,3-145 S. Dhawan,4-204 H. Pandya Did not bat: K. Jadhav, A. Patel, B. Kumar, J. Bumrah, Y. Chahal Bowling T. Southee 9 - 1 - 60 - 1 T. Boult 10 - 0 - 54 - 0(w-3) A. Milne 8 - 1 - 21 - 1(w-1) M. Santner 10 - 0 - 38 - 1 C. de Grandhomme 7 - 0 - 40 - 1(w-1) C. Munro 2 - 0 - 12 - 0(w-2) Referees Umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Michael Gough Match referee: Chris Broad Result: India won by 6 wickets