UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International India v New Zealand scoreboard
October 29, 2017 / 11:43 AM / in 16 hours

UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International India v New Zealand scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between India and New Zealand on Sunday in Kanpur, India 
India Innings         
Ro. Sharma                 c Southee b Santner       147 
S. Dhawan                  c Williamson b Southee    14  
V. Kohli                   c Williamson b Southee    113 
H. Pandya                  c Southee b Santner       8   
M. Dhoni                   c Munro b Milne           25  
K. Jadhav                  c Guptill b Milne         18  
D. Karthik                 not out                   4   
Extras                     (lb-1 w-7)                8   
Total                      (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 337 
Fall of wickets: 1-29 S. Dhawan,2-259 Ro. Sharma,3-273 H. Pandya,4-302 V. Kohli,5-331 M. Dhoni,6-337 K. Jadhav
Did not bat: A. Patel, B. Kumar, J. Bumrah, Y. Chahal
Bowling               
T. Southee                 10 - 0 - 66 - 2(w-1)          
T. Boult                   10 - 0 - 81 - 0(w-3)          
A. Milne                   10 - 0 - 64 - 2(w-2)          
C. de Grandhomme           8 - 0 - 57 - 0                
M. Santner                 10 - 0 - 58 - 2               
C. Munro                   2 - 0 - 10 - 0(w-1)           
New Zealand Innings   
M. Guptill                 c Karthik b Bumrah        10  
C. Munro                   b Chahal                  75  
K. Williamson              c Dhoni b Chahal          64  
R. Taylor                  c Jadhav b Bumrah         39  
T. Latham                  run out (Dhoni, Bumrah)   65  
H. Nicholls                b B. Kumar                37  
C. de Grandhomme           not out                   8   
M. Santner                 c S. Dhawan b Bumrah      9   
T. Southee                 not out                   4   
Extras                     (lb-4 w-16)               20  
Total                      (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 331 
Fall of wickets: 1-44 M. Guptill,2-153 C. Munro,3-168 K. Williamson,4-247 R. Taylor,5-306 H. Nicholls,6-312 T. Latham,7-326 M. Santner
Did not bat: A. Milne, T. Boult
Bowling               
B. Kumar                   10 - 0 - 92 - 1(w-7)          
J. Bumrah                  10 - 0 - 47 - 3(w-2)          
H. Pandya                  5 - 0 - 47 - 0(w-2)           
A. Patel                   7 - 0 - 40 - 0(w-1)           
K. Jadhav                  8 - 0 - 54 - 0(w-3)           
Y. Chahal                  10 - 0 - 47 - 2(w-1)          
Referees              
Umpire: Anil Chaudhary                                   
Umpire: Michael Gough                                    
TV umpire: Rod Tucker                                    
Match referee: Chris Broad                               
Result: India won by 6 runs

