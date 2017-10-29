UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International India v New Zealand scoreboard

Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between India and New Zealand on Sunday in Kanpur, India India Innings Ro. Sharma c Southee b Santner 147 S. Dhawan c Williamson b Southee 14 V. Kohli c Williamson b Southee 113 H. Pandya c Southee b Santner 8 M. Dhoni c Munro b Milne 25 K. Jadhav c Guptill b Milne 18 D. Karthik not out 4 Extras (lb-1 w-7) 8 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 337 Fall of wickets: 1-29 S. Dhawan,2-259 Ro. Sharma,3-273 H. Pandya,4-302 V. Kohli,5-331 M. Dhoni,6-337 K. Jadhav Did not bat: A. Patel, B. Kumar, J. Bumrah, Y. Chahal Bowling T. Southee 10 - 0 - 66 - 2(w-1) T. Boult 10 - 0 - 81 - 0(w-3) A. Milne 10 - 0 - 64 - 2(w-2) C. de Grandhomme 8 - 0 - 57 - 0 M. Santner 10 - 0 - 58 - 2 C. Munro 2 - 0 - 10 - 0(w-1) New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c Karthik b Bumrah 10 C. Munro b Chahal 75 K. Williamson c Dhoni b Chahal 64 R. Taylor c Jadhav b Bumrah 39 T. Latham run out (Dhoni, Bumrah) 65 H. Nicholls b B. Kumar 37 C. de Grandhomme not out 8 M. Santner c S. Dhawan b Bumrah 9 T. Southee not out 4 Extras (lb-4 w-16) 20 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 331 Fall of wickets: 1-44 M. Guptill,2-153 C. Munro,3-168 K. Williamson,4-247 R. Taylor,5-306 H. Nicholls,6-312 T. Latham,7-326 M. Santner Did not bat: A. Milne, T. Boult Bowling B. Kumar 10 - 0 - 92 - 1(w-7) J. Bumrah 10 - 0 - 47 - 3(w-2) H. Pandya 5 - 0 - 47 - 0(w-2) A. Patel 7 - 0 - 40 - 0(w-1) K. Jadhav 8 - 0 - 54 - 0(w-3) Y. Chahal 10 - 0 - 47 - 2(w-1) Referees Umpire: Anil Chaudhary Umpire: Michael Gough TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Chris Broad Result: India won by 6 runs