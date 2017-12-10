FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International India v Sri Lanka scoreboard
Sections
Featured
The boldest market call for 2018? The consensus
Column
The boldest market call for 2018? The consensus
Hotly anticipated bitcoin futures ease off after 22 percent surge
Cryptocurrency
Hotly anticipated bitcoin futures ease off after 22 percent surge
Champions League last 16: Real Madrid face formidable PSG test
SPORTS
Champions League last 16: Real Madrid face formidable PSG test
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
December 10, 2017 / 9:28 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International India v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday in Dharamsala, India 
India Innings        
Ro. Sharma                c Dickwella b Lakmal        2   
S. Dhawan                 lbw b Mathews               0   
S. Iyer                   b Pradeep                   9   
D. Karthik                lbw b Lakmal                0   
M. Pandey                 c Mathews b Lakmal          2   
M. Dhoni                  c Gunaratne b T. Perera     65  
H. Pandya                 c Mathews b Pradeep         10  
B. Kumar                  c Dickwella b Lakmal        0   
K. Yadav                  st Dickwella b Dananjaya    19  
J. Bumrah                 b Pathirana                 0   
Y. Chahal                 not out                     0   
Extras                    (lb-2 w-3)                  5   
Total                     (all out, 38.2 overs)       112 
Fall of wickets: 1-0 S. Dhawan,2-2 Ro. Sharma,3-8 D. Karthik,4-16 M. Pandey,5-16 S. Iyer,6-28 H. Pandya,7-29 B. Kumar,8-70 K. Yadav,9-87 J. Bumrah,10-112 M. Dhoni
Bowling              
Suranga Lakmal            10 - 4 - 13 - 4(w-1)            
Angelo Mathews            5 - 2 - 8 - 1(w-1)              
Nuwan Pradeep             10 - 4 - 37 - 2                 
Thisara Perera            4.2 - 0 - 29 - 1                
Akila Dananjaya           5 - 2 - 7 - 1                   
Sachith Pathirana         4 - 1 - 16 - 1                  
Sri Lanka Innings    
Danushka Gunathilaka      c Dhoni b Bumrah            1   
Upul Tharanga             c S. Dhawan b H. Pandya     49  
Lahiru Thirimanne         b B. Kumar                  0   
Angelo Mathews            not out                     25  
Niroshan Dickwella        not out                     26  
Extras                    (lb-1 nb-2 w-10)            13  
Total                     (for 3 wickets, 20.4 overs) 114 
Fall of wickets: 1-7 D. Gunathilaka,2-19 L. Thirimanne,3-65 U. Tharanga
Did not bat: A. Gunaratne, T. Perera, S. Pathirana, S. Lakmal, A. Dananjaya, N. Pradeep
Bowling              
B. Kumar                  8.4 - 1 - 42 - 1(w-1)           
J. Bumrah                 7 - 1 - 32 - 1(nb-2 w-2)        
H. Pandya                 5 - 0 - 39 - 1(w-7)             
Referees             
Umpire: Anil Chaudhary                                    
Umpire: Simon Fry                                         
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel                                   
Match referee: Jeff Crowe                                 
Result: Sri Lanka won by 7 wickets

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.