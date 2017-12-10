UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International India v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday in Dharamsala, India India Innings Ro. Sharma c Dickwella b Lakmal 2 S. Dhawan lbw b Mathews 0 S. Iyer b Pradeep 9 D. Karthik lbw b Lakmal 0 M. Pandey c Mathews b Lakmal 2 M. Dhoni c Gunaratne b T. Perera 65 H. Pandya c Mathews b Pradeep 10 B. Kumar c Dickwella b Lakmal 0 K. Yadav st Dickwella b Dananjaya 19 J. Bumrah b Pathirana 0 Y. Chahal not out 0 Extras (lb-2 w-3) 5 Total (all out, 38.2 overs) 112 Fall of wickets: 1-0 S. Dhawan,2-2 Ro. Sharma,3-8 D. Karthik,4-16 M. Pandey,5-16 S. Iyer,6-28 H. Pandya,7-29 B. Kumar,8-70 K. Yadav,9-87 J. Bumrah,10-112 M. Dhoni Bowling Suranga Lakmal 10 - 4 - 13 - 4(w-1) Angelo Mathews 5 - 2 - 8 - 1(w-1) Nuwan Pradeep 10 - 4 - 37 - 2 Thisara Perera 4.2 - 0 - 29 - 1 Akila Dananjaya 5 - 2 - 7 - 1 Sachith Pathirana 4 - 1 - 16 - 1 Sri Lanka Innings Danushka Gunathilaka c Dhoni b Bumrah 1 Upul Tharanga c S. Dhawan b H. Pandya 49 Lahiru Thirimanne b B. Kumar 0 Angelo Mathews not out 25 Niroshan Dickwella not out 26 Extras (lb-1 nb-2 w-10) 13 Total (for 3 wickets, 20.4 overs) 114 Fall of wickets: 1-7 D. Gunathilaka,2-19 L. Thirimanne,3-65 U. Tharanga Did not bat: A. Gunaratne, T. Perera, S. Pathirana, S. Lakmal, A. Dananjaya, N. Pradeep Bowling B. Kumar 8.4 - 1 - 42 - 1(w-1) J. Bumrah 7 - 1 - 32 - 1(nb-2 w-2) H. Pandya 5 - 0 - 39 - 1(w-7) Referees Umpire: Anil Chaudhary Umpire: Simon Fry TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: Sri Lanka won by 7 wickets