#Cricket News
December 23, 2017 / 1:58 AM / 3 days ago

UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International New Zealand v West Indies scoreboard

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Dec 23 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard in the second One Day International between New Zealand and West Indies on Saturday in Christchurch, New Zealand 
New Zealand Innings           
G. Worker                          c R. Powell b Beaton      58  
C. Munro                           c J. Mohammed b Cottrell  30  
N. Broom                           c Holder b Cottrell       6   
R. Taylor                          c K. Hope b Holder        57  
T. Latham                          c K. Hope b Holder        20  
H. Nicholls                        not out                   83  
T. Astle                           b Cottrell                49  
D. Bracewell                       not out                   5   
Extras                             (lb-3 w-14)               17  
Total                              (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 325 
Fall of wickets: 1-50 C. Munro,2-66 N. Broom,3-124 G. Worker,4-169 T. Latham,5-186 R. Taylor,6-316 T. Astle
Did not bat: M. Henry, L. Ferguson, T. Boult
Bowling                       
S. Cottrell                        10 - 0 - 62 - 3(w-2)          
J. Holder                          10 - 0 - 52 - 2(w-1)          
R. Beaton                          8 - 0 - 60 - 1(w-3)           
S. Gabriel                         10 - 0 - 75 - 0(w-3)          
A. Nurse                           10 - 0 - 45 - 0(w-4)          
R. Powell                          2 - 0 - 28 - 0(w-1)           
West Indies Innings           
E. Lewis                           c Bracewell b Boult       10  
K. Hope                            b Boult                   4   
S. Hope                            c Latham b Boult          23  
S. Hetmyer                         c Worker b Boult          2   
J. Mohammed                        c&b Ferguson          18  
J. Holder                          c Munro b Ferguson        13  
R. Powell                          b Ferguson                0   
A. Nurse                           c Worker b Boult          27  
S. Cottrell                        c Latham b Boult          8   
R. Beaton                          not out                   12  
S. Gabriel                         b Boult                   0   
Extras                             (lb-1 nb-1 w-2)           4   
Total                              (all out, 28 overs)       121 
Fall of wickets: 1-10 K. Hope,2-15 E. Lewis,3-21 S. Hetmyer,4-52 S. Hope,5-70 J. Mohammed,6-70 R. Powell,7-86 J. Holder,8-100 S. Cottrell,9-121 A. Nurse,10-121 S. Gabriel
Bowling                       
M. Henry                           7 - 0 - 36 - 0                
T. Boult                           10 - 3 - 34 - 7               
D. Bracewell                       5 - 0 - 19 - 0(w-2)           
L. Ferguson                        4 - 0 - 17 - 3(nb-1)          
T. Astle                           2 - 0 - 14 - 0                
Referees                      
Umpire: Wayne Knights                                            
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford                                           
TV umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin                               
Match referee: Andy Pycroft                                      
Result: New Zealand won by 204 runs

