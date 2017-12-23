UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International New Zealand v West Indies scoreboard

Dec 23 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard in the second One Day International between New Zealand and West Indies on Saturday in Christchurch, New Zealand New Zealand Innings G. Worker c R. Powell b Beaton 58 C. Munro c J. Mohammed b Cottrell 30 N. Broom c Holder b Cottrell 6 R. Taylor c K. Hope b Holder 57 T. Latham c K. Hope b Holder 20 H. Nicholls not out 83 T. Astle b Cottrell 49 D. Bracewell not out 5 Extras (lb-3 w-14) 17 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 325 Fall of wickets: 1-50 C. Munro,2-66 N. Broom,3-124 G. Worker,4-169 T. Latham,5-186 R. Taylor,6-316 T. Astle Did not bat: M. Henry, L. Ferguson, T. Boult Bowling S. Cottrell 10 - 0 - 62 - 3(w-2) J. Holder 10 - 0 - 52 - 2(w-1) R. Beaton 8 - 0 - 60 - 1(w-3) S. Gabriel 10 - 0 - 75 - 0(w-3) A. Nurse 10 - 0 - 45 - 0(w-4) R. Powell 2 - 0 - 28 - 0(w-1) West Indies Innings E. Lewis c Bracewell b Boult 10 K. Hope b Boult 4 S. Hope c Latham b Boult 23 S. Hetmyer c Worker b Boult 2 J. Mohammed c&b Ferguson 18 J. Holder c Munro b Ferguson 13 R. Powell b Ferguson 0 A. Nurse c Worker b Boult 27 S. Cottrell c Latham b Boult 8 R. Beaton not out 12 S. Gabriel b Boult 0 Extras (lb-1 nb-1 w-2) 4 Total (all out, 28 overs) 121 Fall of wickets: 1-10 K. Hope,2-15 E. Lewis,3-21 S. Hetmyer,4-52 S. Hope,5-70 J. Mohammed,6-70 R. Powell,7-86 J. Holder,8-100 S. Cottrell,9-121 A. Nurse,10-121 S. Gabriel Bowling M. Henry 7 - 0 - 36 - 0 T. Boult 10 - 3 - 34 - 7 D. Bracewell 5 - 0 - 19 - 0(w-2) L. Ferguson 4 - 0 - 17 - 3(nb-1) T. Astle 2 - 0 - 14 - 0 Referees Umpire: Wayne Knights Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: New Zealand won by 204 runs