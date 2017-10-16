FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International Pakistan v Sri Lanka scoreboard
October 16, 2017

UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International Pakistan v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Monday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 
Pakistan Innings         
Fakhar Zaman                  c K. Mendis b Gamage        11  
Ahmed Shehzad                 c Siriwardana b Lakmal      8   
Babar Azam                    c K. Mendis b Gamage        101 
Mohammad Hafeez               c Dickwella b Gamage        8   
Shoaib Malik                  c Dickwella b T. Perera     11  
Sarfraz Ahmed                 b T. Perera                 5   
Imad Wasim                    lbw b Vandersay             10  
Shadab Khan                   not out                     52  
Hasan Ali                     run out (Dananjaya)         7   
Rumman Raees                  c Dananjaya b Gamage        0   
Junaid Khan                   not out                     0   
Extras                        (lb-3 w-3)                  6   
Total                         (for 9 wickets, 50 overs)   219 
Fall of wickets: 1-17 F. Zaman,2-27 A. Shehzad,3-40 M. Hafeez,4-71 S. Malik,5-79 S. Ahmed,6-101 I. Wasim,7-210 B. Azam,8-218 H. Ali,9-218 R. Raees
Bowling                  
Suranga Lakmal                10 - 0 - 42 - 1(w-2)            
Lahiru Gamage                 10 - 0 - 57 - 4(w-1)            
Jeffrey Vandersay             9 - 0 - 44 - 1                  
Thisara Perera                10 - 0 - 34 - 2                 
Akila Dananjaya               9 - 0 - 30 - 0                  
Milinda Siriwardana           2 - 0 - 9 - 0                   
Sri Lanka Innings        
Niroshan Dickwella            lbw b J. Khan               3   
Upul Tharanga                 not out                     112 
Kusal Mendis                  c Shehzad b H. Ali          10  
Lahiru Thirimanne             lbw b Malik                 12  
Dinesh Chandimal              b S. Khan                   2   
Milinda Siriwardana           c B. Azam b S. Khan         3   
Thisara Perera                c B. Azam b Hafeez          7   
Akila Dananjaya               b S. Khan                   1   
Jeffrey Vandersay             c Shehzad b Raees           22  
Suranga Lakmal                run out (Shehzad, S. Ahmed) 1   
Lahiru Gamage                 run out (, Raees)           3   
Extras                        (lb-6 w-5)                  11  
Total                         (all out, 48 overs)         187 
Fall of wickets: 1-10 N. Dickwella,2-30 K. Mendis,3-70 L. Thirimanne,4-79 D. Chandimal,5-83 M. Siriwardana,6-92 T. Perera,7-93 A. Dananjaya,8-169 J. Vandersay,9-172 S. Lakmal,10-187 L. Gamage
Bowling                  
Junaid Khan                   6 - 0 - 21 - 1                  
Rumman Raees                  8 - 1 - 37 - 1                  
Hasan Ali                     10 - 2 - 32 - 1(w-2)            
Imad Wasim                    1 - 0 - 3 - 0                   
Mohammad Hafeez               10 - 0 - 24 - 1(w-2)            
Shoaib Malik                  4 - 0 - 17 - 1                  
Shadab Khan                   9 - 1 - 47 - 3(w-1)             
Referees                 
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough                                 
Match referee: Andy Pycroft                                   
TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi                                      
Umpire: Shozab Raza                                           
Result: Pakistan won by 32 runs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
