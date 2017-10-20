FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International Pakistan v Sri Lanka scoreboard
Sections
Featured
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
Top News
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
COMPANY RESULTS
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 mln
Editor's picks
Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 mln
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
October 20, 2017 / 1:48 PM / 4 days ago

UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International Pakistan v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Friday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates 
Sri Lanka Innings        
Niroshan Dickwella            c Zaman b J. Khan         22  
Upul Tharanga                 b U. khan                 0   
Dinesh Chandimal              run out (S. Ahmed)        16  
Sadeera Samarawickrama        b Wasim                   0   
Lahiru Thirimanne             c B. Azam b Wasim         62  
Milinda Siriwardana           c U. khan b H. Ali        13  
Seekkuge Prasanna             b S. Khan                 5   
Thisara Perera                c B. Azam b S. Khan       0   
Akila Dananjaya               c S. Ahmed b H. Ali       18  
Suranga Lakmal                not out                   23  
Lahiru Gamage                 b H. Ali                  1   
Extras                        (b-4 lb-1 w-8)            13  
Total                         (all out, 43.4 overs)     173 
Fall of wickets: 1-2 U. Tharanga,2-30 N. Dickwella,3-59 D. Chandimal,4-59 S. Samarawickrama,5-91 M. Siriwardana,6-99 S. Prasanna,7-99 T. Perera,8-142 A. Dananjaya,9-164 L. Thirimanne,10-173 L. Gamage
Bowling                  
Junaid Khan                   4 - 0 - 22 - 1                
Usman Khan                    6.3 - 0 - 38 - 1(w-6)         
Imad Wasim                    7 - 0 - 13 - 2(w-1)           
Mohammad Hafeez               9.3 - 1 - 29 - 0              
Hasan Ali                     8.4 - 0 - 37 - 3              
Shadab Khan                   8 - 0 - 29 - 2(w-1)           
Pakistan Innings         
Imam-ul-Haq                   lbw b Gamage              2   
Fakhar Zaman                  st Dickwella b Dananjaya  17  
Babar Azam                    not out                   69  
Mohammad Hafeez               c Gamage b Prasanna       9   
Shoaib Malik                  not out                   69  
Extras                        (lb-2 w-9)                11  
Total                         (for 3 wickets, 39 overs) 177 
Fall of wickets: 1-12 Imam-ul-Haq,2-37 F. Zaman,3-58 M. Hafeez
Did not bat: S. Ahmed, I. Wasim, S. Khan, H. Ali, U. Khan, J. Khan
Bowling                  
Suranga Lakmal                7 - 0 - 25 - 0(w-1)           
Lahiru Gamage                 5 - 0 - 27 - 1(w-5)           
Akila Dananjaya               8 - 1 - 29 - 1(w-1)           
Seekkuge Prasanna             10 - 0 - 44 - 1               
Thisara Perera                4 - 0 - 16 - 0                
Milinda Siriwardana           5 - 0 - 34 - 0(w-2)           
Referees                 
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough                               
Match referee: Andy Pycroft                                 
TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi                                    
Umpire: Shozab Raza                                         
Result: Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.