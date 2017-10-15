UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International South Africa v Bangladesh scoreboard

Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between South Africa and Bangladesh on Sunday in Kimberley, South Africa Bangladesh Innings Imrul Kayes c de Kock b Pretorius 31 Liton Das c du Plessis b Rabada 21 Shakib Al Hasan c Amla b Tahir 29 Mushfiqur Rahim not out 110 Mahmudullah c Miller b Pretorius 26 Sabbir Rahman c Paterson b Rabada 19 Nasir Hossain c Amla b Rabada 11 Mohammad Saifuddin c Paterson b Rabada 16 Extras (lb-5 w-10) 15 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 278 Fall of wickets: 1-43 L. Das,2-67 I. Kayes,3-126 S. Al Hasan,4-195 Mahmudullah,5-237 Sa. Rahman,6-253 Nas. Hossain,7-278 M. Saifuddin Did not bat: M. Mortaza, T. Ahmed, R. Hossain Bowling K. Rabada 10 - 1 - 43 - 4(w-5) D. Paterson 9 - 0 - 69 - 0 I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 45 - 1 D. Pretorius 10 - 0 - 48 - 2(w-1) A. Phehlukwayo 10 - 0 - 60 - 0(w-4) J. Duminy 1 - 0 - 8 - 0 South Africa Innings Q. de Kock not out 168 H. Amla not out 110 Extras (w-4) 4 Total (for no loss, 42.5 overs) 282 Fall of wickets: Did not bat: F. du Plessis, A. de Villiers, D. Miller, J. Duminy, D. Pretorius, A. Phehlukwayo, K. Rabada, D. Paterson, I. Tahir Bowling Rubel Hossain 6 - 0 - 37 - 0 Mashrafe Mortaza 8.5 - 0 - 50 - 0 Taskin Ahmed 8 - 0 - 61 - 0(w-1) Shakib Al Hasan 8 - 0 - 48 - 0(w-2) Mohammad Saifuddin 5 - 0 - 46 - 0 Nasir Hossain 5 - 0 - 29 - 0(w-1) Mahmudullah 2 - 0 - 11 - 0 Referees Umpire: Bongani Jele Umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: South Africa won by 10 wickets