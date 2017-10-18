FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International South Africa v Bangladesh scoreboard
#Cricket News
October 18, 2017 / 11:59 AM / in 4 days

UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International South Africa v Bangladesh scoreboard

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Oct 18 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between South Africa and Bangladesh on Wednesday in Paarl, South Africa 
South Africa Innings       
H. Amla                         c Rahim b R. Hossain      85  
Q. de Kock                      lbw b Al Hasan            46  
F. du Plessis                   b Al Hasan                0   
A. de Villiers                  c Sa. Rahman b R. Hossain 176 
J. Duminy                       lbw b R. Hossain          30  
F. Behardien                    not out                   7   
D. Pretorius                    c Kayes b R. Hossain      0   
A. Phehlukwayo                  not out                   0   
Extras                          (lb-2 w-7)                9   
Total                           (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 353 
Fall of wickets: 1-90 Q. de Kock,2-90 F. du Plessis,3-226 H. Amla,4-343 A. de Villiers,5-353 J. Duminy,6-353 D. Pretorius
Did not bat: K. Rabada, D. Paterson, I. Tahir
Bowling                    
Mashrafe Mortaza                10 - 0 - 82 - 0(w-1)          
Taskin Ahmed                    9 - 0 - 71 - 0(w-3)           
Shakib Al Hasan                 10 - 0 - 60 - 2(w-1)          
Nasir Hossain                   8 - 0 - 49 - 0                
Rubel Hossain                   10 - 0 - 62 - 4(w-1)          
Sabbir Rahman                   1 - 0 - 11 - 0                
Mahmudullah                     2 - 0 - 16 - 0(w-1)           
Bangladesh Innings         
Tamim Iqbal                     lbw b Pretorius           23  
Imrul Kayes                     c de Villiers b Tahir     68  
Liton Das                       lbw b Phehlukwayo         14  
Mushfiqur Rahim                 c Duminy b Pretorius      60  
Shakib Al Hasan                 c de Kock b Tahir         5   
Mahmudullah                     b Phehlukwayo             35  
Sabbir Rahman                   c du Plessis b Tahir      17  
Nasir Hossain                   b Phehlukwayo             3   
Mashrafe Mortaza                lbw b Phehlukwayo         0   
Taskin Ahmed                    not out                   3   
Rubel Hossain                   b Paterson                8   
Extras                          (lb-4 w-9)                13  
Total                           (all out, 47.5 overs)     249 
Fall of wickets: 1-44 T. Iqbal,2-69 L. Das,3-162 I. Kayes,4-171 S. Al Hasan,5-184 M. Rahim,6-219 Sa. Rahman,7-234 Nas. Hossain,8-234 M. Mortaza,9-239 Mahmudullah,10-249 R. Hossain
Bowling                    
K. Rabada                       9 - 1 - 40 - 0(w-2)           
D. Paterson                     8.5 - 0 - 67 - 1(w-1)         
D. Pretorius                    10 - 0 - 48 - 2(w-2)          
A. Phehlukwayo                  10 - 1 - 40 - 4(w-3)          
I. Tahir                        10 - 0 - 50 - 3(w-1)          
Referees                   
Umpire: Adrian Holdstock                                      
Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge                                 
TV umpire: Aleem Dar                                          
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle                               
Result: South Africa won by 104 runs

