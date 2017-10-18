UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International South Africa v Bangladesh scoreboard

Oct 18 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between South Africa and Bangladesh on Wednesday in Paarl, South Africa South Africa Innings H. Amla c Rahim b R. Hossain 85 Q. de Kock lbw b Al Hasan 46 F. du Plessis b Al Hasan 0 A. de Villiers c Sa. Rahman b R. Hossain 176 J. Duminy lbw b R. Hossain 30 F. Behardien not out 7 D. Pretorius c Kayes b R. Hossain 0 A. Phehlukwayo not out 0 Extras (lb-2 w-7) 9 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 353 Fall of wickets: 1-90 Q. de Kock,2-90 F. du Plessis,3-226 H. Amla,4-343 A. de Villiers,5-353 J. Duminy,6-353 D. Pretorius Did not bat: K. Rabada, D. Paterson, I. Tahir Bowling Mashrafe Mortaza 10 - 0 - 82 - 0(w-1) Taskin Ahmed 9 - 0 - 71 - 0(w-3) Shakib Al Hasan 10 - 0 - 60 - 2(w-1) Nasir Hossain 8 - 0 - 49 - 0 Rubel Hossain 10 - 0 - 62 - 4(w-1) Sabbir Rahman 1 - 0 - 11 - 0 Mahmudullah 2 - 0 - 16 - 0(w-1) Bangladesh Innings Tamim Iqbal lbw b Pretorius 23 Imrul Kayes c de Villiers b Tahir 68 Liton Das lbw b Phehlukwayo 14 Mushfiqur Rahim c Duminy b Pretorius 60 Shakib Al Hasan c de Kock b Tahir 5 Mahmudullah b Phehlukwayo 35 Sabbir Rahman c du Plessis b Tahir 17 Nasir Hossain b Phehlukwayo 3 Mashrafe Mortaza lbw b Phehlukwayo 0 Taskin Ahmed not out 3 Rubel Hossain b Paterson 8 Extras (lb-4 w-9) 13 Total (all out, 47.5 overs) 249 Fall of wickets: 1-44 T. Iqbal,2-69 L. Das,3-162 I. Kayes,4-171 S. Al Hasan,5-184 M. Rahim,6-219 Sa. Rahman,7-234 Nas. Hossain,8-234 M. Mortaza,9-239 Mahmudullah,10-249 R. Hossain Bowling K. Rabada 9 - 1 - 40 - 0(w-2) D. Paterson 8.5 - 0 - 67 - 1(w-1) D. Pretorius 10 - 0 - 48 - 2(w-2) A. Phehlukwayo 10 - 1 - 40 - 4(w-3) I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 50 - 3(w-1) Referees Umpire: Adrian Holdstock Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: South Africa won by 104 runs