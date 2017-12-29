UPDATE 1-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Dec 29 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at tea on the fourth day in the fourth Test between Australia and England on Friday in Melbourne, Australia Australia 1st innings 327 (D. Warner 103, S. Smith 76, S. Marsh 61; S. Broad 4-51) England 1st innings (Overnight: 491-9) A. Cook not out 244 M. Stoneman c&b Lyon 15 J. Vince lbw b Hazlewood 17 J. Root c Lyon b Cummins 61 D. Malan lbw b Hazlewood 14 J. Bairstow c Paine b Lyon 22 M. Ali c S. Marsh b Lyon 20 C. Woakes c Paine b Cummins 26 T. Curran c Paine b Hazlewood 4 S. Broad c Khawaja b Cummins 56 J. Anderson c Bancroft b Cummins 0 Extras (b-4 lb-5 nb-3) 12 Total (all out, 144.1 overs) 491 Fall of wickets: 1-35 M. Stoneman,2-80 J. Vince,3-218 J. Root,4-246 D. Malan,5-279 J. Bairstow,6-307 M. Ali,7-366 C. Woakes,8-373 T. Curran,9-473 S. Broad,10-491 J. Anderson Bowling J. Hazlewood 30 - 5 - 95 - 3 J. Bird 30 - 5 - 108 - 0(nb-3) N. Lyon 42 - 9 - 109 - 3 P. Cummins 29.1 - 1 - 117 - 4 M. Marsh 12 - 1 - 42 - 0 S. Smith 1 - 0 - 11 - 0 Australia 2nd innings C. Bancroft b Woakes 27 D. Warner not out 40 U. Khawaja c Bairstow b Anderson 11 S. Smith not out 25 Extras 0 Total (for 2 wickets, 43.5 overs) 103 Fall of wickets: 1-51 C. Bancroft,2-65 U. Khawaja To bat: S. Marsh, M. Marsh, T. Paine, P. Cummins, J. Bird, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling J. Anderson 11 - 5 - 20 - 1 S. Broad 7 - 4 - 18 - 0 C. Woakes 11.5 - 6 - 24 - 1 T. Curran 11 - 3 - 26 - 0 M. Ali 3 - 0 - 15 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Joel Wilson Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle