UPDATE 1-Cricket-Test Series India v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Nov 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the second Test between India and Sri Lanka on Monday in Nagpur, India Sri Lanka 1st innings 205 (D. Chandimal 57, D. Karunaratne 51; R. Ashwin 4-67) India 1st innings 610 for 6 decl (V. Kohli 213, C. Pujara 143, M. Vijay 128, R. Sharma 102no) Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Overnight: 21-1) Sadeera Samarawickrama b I. Sharma 0 Dimuth Karunaratne c Vijay b Jadeja 18 Lahiru Thirimanne c Jadeja b U. Yadav 23 Angelo Mathews c Ro. Sharma b Jadeja 10 Dinesh Chandimal c R. Ashwin b U. Yadav 61 Niroshan Dickwella c Kohli b I. Sharma 4 Dasun Shanaka c Rahul b R. Ashwin 17 Dilruwan Perera lbw b R. Ashwin 0 Rangana Herath c Rahane b R. Ashwin 0 Suranga Lakmal not out 31 Lahiru Gamage b R. Ashwin 0 Extras (lb-2) 2 Total (all out, 49.3 overs) 166 Fall of wickets: 1-0 S. Samarawickrama,2-34 D. Karunaratne,3-48 L. Thirimanne,4-68 A. Mathews,5-75 N. Dickwella,6-102 D. Shanaka,7-107 D. Perera,8-107 R. Herath,9-165 D. Chandimal,10-166 L. Gamage To bat: Bowling I. Sharma 12 - 4 - 43 - 2 R. Ashwin 17.3 - 4 - 63 - 4 R. Jadeja 11 - 5 - 28 - 2 U. Yadav 9 - 2 - 30 - 2 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: David Boon Result: India won by an innings and 239 runs