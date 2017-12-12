FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cricket News
December 12, 2017 / 12:11 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Test Series New Zealand v West Indies scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and West Indies on Tuesday in Hamilton, New Zealand 
New Zealand 1st innings 373            (J. Raval 84, C. de Grandhomme 58; S. Gabriel 4-119) 
West Indies 1st innings 221            (K. Brathwaite 66; T. Boult 4-73)                    
New Zealand 2nd innings 291 for 8 decl (R. Taylor 107no, K. Williamson 54)                  
West Indies 2nd innings (Overnight: 30-2; Target: 444 runs)
K. Brathwaite              c Williamson b Boult     20  
K. Powell                  c Southee b Boult        0   
S. Hetmyer                 c Wagner b Southee       15  
S. Hope                    c de Grandhomme b Wagner 23  
R. Chase                   c de Grandhomme b Wagner 64  
S. Ambris                  retired hurt             5   
S. Dowrich                 c Nicholls b Wagner      0   
R. Reifer                  c Williamson b Southee   29  
K. Roach                   b Santner                32  
M. Cummins                 c Boult b Santner        9   
S. Gabriel                 not out                  0   
Extras                     (lb-5 w-1)               6   
Total                      (all out, 63.5 overs)    203 
Fall of wickets: 1-4 K. Powell,2-27 S. Hetmyer,3-43 K. Brathwaite,4-68 S. Hope,5-80 S. Dowrich,6-158 R. Chase,7-166 R. Reifer,8-203 M. Cummins,9-203 K. Roach
Bowling               
T. Southee                 19 - 3 - 71 - 2              
T. Boult                   16 - 1 - 52 - 2              
N. Wagner                  15 - 5 - 42 - 3(w-1)         
C. de Grandhomme           9 - 5 - 20 - 0               
M. Santner                 4.5 - 0 - 13 - 2             
Referees              
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford                                  
Umpire: Rod Tucker                                      
TV umpire: Ian Gould                                    
Match referee: Chris Broad                              
Result: New Zealand won by 240 runs

