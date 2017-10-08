UPDATE 1-Cricket-Test Series South Africa v Bangladesh scoreboard

Oct 8 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the third day in the second and final Test between South Africa and Bangladesh on Sunday in Bloemfontein, South Africa South Africa 1st innings 573 for 4 decl (A. Markram 143, F. du Plessis 135no, H. Amla 132, D. Elgar 113) Bangladesh 1st innings 147 (L. Das 70; K. Rabada 5-33) Bangladesh 2nd innings (Overnight: 7-0) Imrul Kayes c de Kock b Olivier 32 Soumya Sarkar c du Plessis b Rabada 3 Mominul Haque c Maharaj b Rabada 11 Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Parnell 26 Mahmudullah c Elgar b Rabada 43 Liton Das b Phehlukwayo 18 Sabbir Rahman c du Plessis b Phehlukwayo 4 Taijul Islam b Rabada 2 Rubel Hossain b Rabada 7 Subashis Roy not out 12 Mustafizur Rahman b Phehlukwayo 7 Extras (lb-6 nb-1) 7 Total (all out, 42.4 overs) 172 Fall of wickets: 1-13 S. Sarkar,2-29 M. Haque,3-63 I. Kayes,4-92 M. Rahim,5-135 L. Das,6-139 Mahmudullah,7-145 Sa. Rahman,8-145 T. Islam,9-156 R. Hossain,10-172 M. Rahman Bowling K. Rabada 11 - 1 - 30 - 5 D. Olivier 11 - 1 - 39 - 1 K. Maharaj 6 - 1 - 30 - 0 W. Parnell 5 - 0 - 31 - 1 A. Phehlukwayo 9.4 - 2 - 36 - 3(nb-1) Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: South Africa won by an innings and 254 runs