UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Dec 30 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the fourth Test between Australia and England on Saturday in Melbourne, Australia Australia 1st innings 327 (D. Warner 103, S. Smith 76, S. Marsh 61; S. Broad 4-51) England 1st innings 491 (A. Cook 244no, J. Root 61, S. Broad 56; P. Cummins 4-117) Australia 2nd innings (Overnight: 103-2) C. Bancroft b Woakes 27 D. Warner c Vince b Root 86 U. Khawaja c Bairstow b Anderson 11 S. Smith not out 102 S. Marsh c Bairstow b Broad 4 M. Marsh not out 29 Extras (b-4) 4 Total (for 4 wickets, 124.2 overs) 263 Fall of wickets: 1-51 C. Bancroft,2-65 U. Khawaja,3-172 D. Warner,4-178 S. Marsh To bat: T. Paine, P. Cummins, J. Bird, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling J. Anderson 30 - 12 - 46 - 1 S. Broad 24 - 11 - 44 - 1 C. Woakes 26 - 7 - 62 - 1 T. Curran 20 - 6 - 53 - 0 M. Ali 13.2 - 2 - 32 - 0 D. Malan 8 - 1 - 21 - 0 J. Root 3 - 2 - 1 - 1 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Joel Wilson Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: Draw