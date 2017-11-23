UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Nov 23 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Australia and England on Thursday in Brisbane, Australia England 1st innings A. Cook c Handscomb b Starc 2 M. Stoneman b Cummins 53 J. Vince run out (, Lyon) 83 J. Root lbw b Cummins 15 D. Malan not out 28 M. Ali not out 13 Extras (b-1 nb-1) 2 Total (for 4 wickets, 80.3 overs) 196 Fall of wickets: 1-2 A. Cook,2-127 M. Stoneman,3-145 J. Vince,4-163 J. Root To bat: J. Bairstow, C. Woakes, S. Broad, J. Ball, J. Anderson Bowling M. Starc 19.3 - 4 - 45 - 1(nb-1) J. Hazlewood 18 - 4 - 51 - 0 P. Cummins 19 - 6 - 59 - 2 N. Lyon 24 - 9 - 40 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Marais Erasmus TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Richie Richardson