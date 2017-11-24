FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard
Sections
Featured
India pares back planned funding for public health scheme
Exclusive
Health
India pares back planned funding for public health scheme
'Stealth hedging' shows investors not so complacent
Markets Weekahead
'Stealth hedging' shows investors not so complacent
Chinese barber offers eyelid shaves
Editor's Picks
Chinese barber offers eyelid shaves
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
November 24, 2017 / 2:32 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 24 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Australia and England on Friday in Brisbane, Australia 
England 1st innings (Overnight: 196-4)
A. Cook                          c Handscomb b Starc       2   
M. Stoneman                      b Cummins                 53  
J. Vince                         run out (Lyon)            83  
J. Root                          lbw b Cummins             15  
D. Malan                         c S. Marsh b Starc        56  
M. Ali                           lbw b Lyon                38  
J. Bairstow                      c Paine b Cummins         9   
C. Woakes                        b Lyon                    0   
S. Broad                         c Handscomb b Hazlewood   20  
J. Ball                          c Warner b Starc          14  
J. Anderson                      not out                   5   
Extras                           (b-5 nb-1 w-1)            7   
Total                            (all out, 116.4 overs)    302 
Fall of wickets: 1-2 A. Cook,2-127 M. Stoneman,3-145 J. Vince,4-163 J. Root,5-246 D. Malan,6-249 M. Ali,7-250 C. Woakes,8-270 J. Bairstow,9-286 J. Ball,10-302 S. Broad
Bowling                     
M. Starc                         28 - 4 - 77 - 3(nb-1 w-1)     
J. Hazlewood                     22.4 - 6 - 57 - 1             
P. Cummins                       30 - 8 - 85 - 3               
N. Lyon                          36 - 12 - 78 - 2              
Australia 1st innings       
C. Bancroft                      c Bairstow b Broad        5   
D. Warner                        c Malan b Ball            26  
U. Khawaja                       lbw b Ali                 11  
S. Smith                         not out                   64  
P. Handscomb                     lbw b Anderson            14  
S. Marsh                         not out                   44  
Extras                           (nb-1)                    1   
Total                            (for 4 wickets, 62 overs) 165 
Fall of wickets: 1-7 C. Bancroft,2-30 U. Khawaja,3-59 D. Warner,4-76 P. Handscomb
To bat: T. Paine, M. Starc, P. Cummins, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon
Bowling                     
J. Anderson                      15 - 4 - 26 - 1               
S. Broad                         10 - 5 - 18 - 1               
M. Ali                           19 - 6 - 50 - 1               
C. Woakes                        8 - 1 - 31 - 0                
J. Ball                          8 - 1 - 35 - 1(nb-1)          
J. Root                          2 - 0 - 5 - 0                 
Referees                    
Umpire: Aleem Dar                                              
Umpire: Marais Erasmus                                         
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney                                      
Match referee: Richie Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.