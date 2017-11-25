UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Nov 25 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between Australia and England on Saturday in Brisbane, Australia England 1st innings 302 (J. Vince 83, D. Malan 56, M. Stoneman 53) Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 165-4) C. Bancroft c Bairstow b Broad 5 D. Warner c Malan b Ball 26 U. Khawaja lbw b Ali 11 S. Smith not out 141 P. Handscomb lbw b Anderson 14 S. Marsh c Anderson b Broad 51 T. Paine c Bairstow b Anderson 13 M. Starc c&b Broad 6 P. Cummins c Cook b Woakes 42 J. Hazlewood b Ali 6 N. Lyon c Cook b Root 9 Extras (lb-1 nb-1 w-2) 4 Total (all out, 130.3 overs) 328 Fall of wickets: 1-7 C. Bancroft,2-30 U. Khawaja,3-59 D. Warner,4-76 P. Handscomb,5-175 S. Marsh,6-202 T. Paine,7-209 M. Starc,8-275 P. Cummins,9-298 J. Hazlewood,10-328 N. Lyon Bowling J. Anderson 29 - 10 - 50 - 2 S. Broad 25 - 10 - 49 - 3 M. Ali 30 - 8 - 74 - 2 C. Woakes 24 - 5 - 67 - 1 J. Ball 18 - 3 - 77 - 1(nb-1 w-2) J. Root 4.3 - 0 - 10 - 1 England 2nd innings A. Cook c Starc b Hazlewood 7 M. Stoneman not out 19 J. Vince c Smith b Hazlewood 2 J. Root not out 5 Extras 0 Total (for 2 wickets, 16 overs) 33 Fall of wickets: 1-11 A. Cook,2-17 J. Vince To bat: D. Malan, M. Ali, J. Bairstow, C. Woakes, S. Broad, J. Ball, J. Anderson Bowling M. Starc 5 - 1 - 14 - 0 J. Hazlewood 5 - 1 - 11 - 2 P. Cummins 3 - 2 - 1 - 0 N. Lyon 3 - 0 - 7 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Marais Erasmus TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Richie Richardson