UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard
November 25, 2017 / 2:14 AM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 25 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between Australia and England on Saturday in Brisbane, Australia 
England 1st innings 302 (J. Vince 83, D. Malan 56, M. Stoneman 53) 
Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 165-4)
C. Bancroft                      c Bairstow b Broad        5   
D. Warner                        c Malan b Ball            26  
U. Khawaja                       lbw b Ali                 11  
S. Smith                         not out                   141 
P. Handscomb                     lbw b Anderson            14  
S. Marsh                         c Anderson b Broad        51  
T. Paine                         c Bairstow b Anderson     13  
M. Starc                         c&b Broad             6   
P. Cummins                       c Cook b Woakes           42  
J. Hazlewood                     b Ali                     6   
N. Lyon                          c Cook b Root             9   
Extras                           (lb-1 nb-1 w-2)           4   
Total                            (all out, 130.3 overs)    328 
Fall of wickets: 1-7 C. Bancroft,2-30 U. Khawaja,3-59 D. Warner,4-76 P. Handscomb,5-175 S. Marsh,6-202 T. Paine,7-209 M. Starc,8-275 P. Cummins,9-298 J. Hazlewood,10-328 N. Lyon
Bowling                     
J. Anderson                      29 - 10 - 50 - 2              
S. Broad                         25 - 10 - 49 - 3              
M. Ali                           30 - 8 - 74 - 2               
C. Woakes                        24 - 5 - 67 - 1               
J. Ball                          18 - 3 - 77 - 1(nb-1 w-2)     
J. Root                          4.3 - 0 - 10 - 1              
England 2nd innings         
A. Cook                          c Starc b Hazlewood       7   
M. Stoneman                      not out                   19  
J. Vince                         c Smith b Hazlewood       2   
J. Root                          not out                   5   
Extras                                                     0   
Total                            (for 2 wickets, 16 overs) 33  
Fall of wickets: 1-11 A. Cook,2-17 J. Vince
To bat: D. Malan, M. Ali, J. Bairstow, C. Woakes, S. Broad, J. Ball, J. Anderson
Bowling                     
M. Starc                         5 - 1 - 14 - 0                
J. Hazlewood                     5 - 1 - 11 - 2                
P. Cummins                       3 - 2 - 1 - 0                 
N. Lyon                          3 - 0 - 7 - 0                 
Referees                    
Umpire: Aleem Dar                                              
Umpire: Marais Erasmus                                         
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney                                      
Match referee: Richie Richardson

