UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Australia and England on Sunday in Brisbane, Australia England 1st innings 302 (J. Vince 83, D. Malan 56, M. Stoneman 53) Australia 1st innings 328 (S. Smith 141no, S. Marsh 51) England 2nd innings (Overnight: 33-2) A. Cook c Starc b Hazlewood 7 M. Stoneman c Smith b Lyon 27 J. Vince c Smith b Hazlewood 2 J. Root lbw b Hazlewood 51 D. Malan c Smith b Lyon 4 M. Ali st Paine b Lyon 40 J. Bairstow c Handscomb b Starc 42 C. Woakes c Smith b Starc 17 S. Broad c Paine b Starc 2 J. Ball c Handscomb b Cummins 1 J. Anderson not out 0 Extras (nb-2) 2 Total (all out, 71.4 overs) 195 Fall of wickets: 1-11 A. Cook,2-17 J. Vince,3-62 M. Stoneman,4-74 D. Malan,5-113 J. Root,6-155 M. Ali,7-185 C. Woakes,8-194 J. Bairstow,9-195 S. Broad,10-195 J. Ball Bowling M. Starc 16 - 1 - 51 - 3(nb-1) J. Hazlewood 16 - 3 - 46 - 3 P. Cummins 12.4 - 4 - 23 - 1 N. Lyon 24 - 4 - 67 - 3(nb-1) S. Smith 3 - 0 - 8 - 0 Australia 2nd innings (Target: 170 runs) C. Bancroft not out 51 D. Warner not out 60 Extras (lb-2 nb-1) 3 Total (for no loss, 34 overs) 114 Fall of wickets: To bat: S. Smith, U. Khawaja, P. Handscomb, S. Marsh, T. Paine, M. Starc, P. Cummins, N. Lyon, J. Hazlewood Bowling J. Anderson 8 - 2 - 17 - 0(nb-1) S. Broad 7 - 2 - 14 - 0 M. Ali 4 - 0 - 23 - 0 C. Woakes 7 - 1 - 31 - 0 J. Ball 4 - 1 - 17 - 0 J. Root 4 - 1 - 10 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Marais Erasmus TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Richie Richardson