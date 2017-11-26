FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard
Sections
Featured
Manila police tell one story of a drug killing. Videos tell another
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Manila police tell one story of a drug killing. Videos tell another
$10,000 in sight for bitcoin as it rockets to new record high
bitcoin
$10,000 in sight for bitcoin as it rockets to new record high
Cabinet pick to show if president is breaking with the past
Zimbabwe
Cabinet pick to show if president is breaking with the past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
November 26, 2017 / 2:11 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between Australia and England on Sunday in Brisbane, Australia 
England   1st innings 302 (J. Vince 83, D. Malan 56, M. Stoneman 53) 
Australia 1st innings 328 (S. Smith 141no, S. Marsh 51)              
England 2nd innings (Overnight: 33-2)
A. Cook                          c Starc b Hazlewood     7   
M. Stoneman                      c Smith b Lyon          27  
J. Vince                         c Smith b Hazlewood     2   
J. Root                          lbw b Hazlewood         51  
D. Malan                         c Smith b Lyon          4   
M. Ali                           st Paine b Lyon         40  
J. Bairstow                      c Handscomb b Starc     42  
C. Woakes                        c Smith b Starc         17  
S. Broad                         c Paine b Starc         2   
J. Ball                          c Handscomb b Cummins   1   
J. Anderson                      not out                 0   
Extras                           (nb-2)                  2   
Total                            (all out, 71.4 overs)   195 
Fall of wickets: 1-11 A. Cook,2-17 J. Vince,3-62 M. Stoneman,4-74 D. Malan,5-113 J. Root,6-155 M. Ali,7-185 C. Woakes,8-194 J. Bairstow,9-195 S. Broad,10-195 J. Ball
Bowling                     
M. Starc                         16 - 1 - 51 - 3(nb-1)       
J. Hazlewood                     16 - 3 - 46 - 3             
P. Cummins                       12.4 - 4 - 23 - 1           
N. Lyon                          24 - 4 - 67 - 3(nb-1)       
S. Smith                         3 - 0 - 8 - 0               
Australia 2nd innings (Target: 170 runs)
C. Bancroft                      not out                 51  
D. Warner                        not out                 60  
Extras                           (lb-2 nb-1)             3   
Total                            (for no loss, 34 overs) 114 
Fall of wickets:
To bat: S. Smith, U. Khawaja, P. Handscomb, S. Marsh, T. Paine, M. Starc, P. Cummins, N. Lyon, J. Hazlewood
Bowling                     
J. Anderson                      8 - 2 - 17 - 0(nb-1)        
S. Broad                         7 - 2 - 14 - 0              
M. Ali                           4 - 0 - 23 - 0              
C. Woakes                        7 - 1 - 31 - 0              
J. Ball                          4 - 1 - 17 - 0              
J. Root                          4 - 1 - 10 - 0              
Referees                    
Umpire: Aleem Dar                                            
Umpire: Marais Erasmus                                       
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney                                    
Match referee: Richie Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.