UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between Australia and England on Sunday in Adelaide, Australia Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 209-4) C. Bancroft run out (Woakes) 10 D. Warner c Bairstow b Woakes 47 U. Khawaja c Vince b Anderson 53 S. Smith b C. Overton 40 P. Handscomb lbw b Broad 36 S. Marsh not out 126 T. Paine c Ali b C. Overton 57 M. Starc c Anderson b Broad 6 P. Cummins c Malan b C. Overton 44 N. Lyon not out 10 Extras (b-6 lb-6 w-1) 13 Total (for 8 wickets declared, 149 overs) 442 Fall of wickets: 1-33 C. Bancroft,2-86 D. Warner,3-139 U. Khawaja,4-161 S. Smith,5-209 P. Handscomb,6-294 T. Paine,7-311 M. Starc,8-410 P. Cummins Did not bat: J. Hazlewood Bowling J. Anderson 31 - 5 - 74 - 1 S. Broad 30 - 11 - 72 - 2 C. Woakes 27 - 4 - 84 - 1(w-1) C. Overton 33 - 3 - 105 - 3 M. Ali 24 - 3 - 79 - 0 J. Root 4 - 0 - 16 - 0 England 1st innings A. Cook not out 11 M. Stoneman lbw b Starc 18 J. Vince not out 0 Extras 0 Total (for 1 wickets, 9.1 overs) 29 Fall of wickets: 1-29 M. Stoneman To bat: J. Root, D. Malan, M. Ali, J. Bairstow, C. Woakes, S. Broad, C. Overton, J. Anderson Bowling M. Starc 5 - 1 - 13 - 1 J. Hazlewood 4 - 2 - 16 - 0 P. Cummins 0.1 - 0 - 0 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Richie Richardson