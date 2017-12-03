FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard
#Cricket News
December 3, 2017 / 5:47 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between Australia and England on Sunday in Adelaide, Australia 
Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 209-4)
C. Bancroft                      run out (Woakes)                    10  
D. Warner                        c Bairstow b Woakes                 47  
U. Khawaja                       c Vince b Anderson                  53  
S. Smith                         b C. Overton                        40  
P. Handscomb                     lbw b Broad                         36  
S. Marsh                         not out                             126 
T. Paine                         c Ali b C. Overton                  57  
M. Starc                         c Anderson b Broad                  6   
P. Cummins                       c Malan b C. Overton                44  
N. Lyon                          not out                             10  
Extras                           (b-6 lb-6 w-1)                      13  
Total                            (for 8 wickets declared, 149 overs) 442 
Fall of wickets: 1-33 C. Bancroft,2-86 D. Warner,3-139 U. Khawaja,4-161 S. Smith,5-209 P. Handscomb,6-294 T. Paine,7-311 M. Starc,8-410 P. Cummins
Did not bat: J. Hazlewood
Bowling                     
J. Anderson                      31 - 5 - 74 - 1                         
S. Broad                         30 - 11 - 72 - 2                        
C. Woakes                        27 - 4 - 84 - 1(w-1)                    
C. Overton                       33 - 3 - 105 - 3                        
M. Ali                           24 - 3 - 79 - 0                         
J. Root                          4 - 0 - 16 - 0                          
England 1st innings         
A. Cook                          not out                             11  
M. Stoneman                      lbw b Starc                         18  
J. Vince                         not out                             0   
Extras                                                               0   
Total                            (for 1 wickets, 9.1 overs)          29  
Fall of wickets: 1-29 M. Stoneman
To bat: J. Root, D. Malan, M. Ali, J. Bairstow, C. Woakes, S. Broad, C. Overton, J. Anderson
Bowling                     
M. Starc                         5 - 1 - 13 - 1                          
J. Hazlewood                     4 - 2 - 16 - 0                          
P. Cummins                       0.1 - 0 - 0 - 0                         
Referees                    
Umpire: Aleem Dar                                                        
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney                                                   
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus                                                
Match referee: Richie Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
