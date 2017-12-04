FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard
December 4, 2017 / 5:49 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 4 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between Australia and England on Monday in Adelaide, Australia 
Australia 1st innings 442 for 8 decl (S. Marsh 126no, T. Paine 57, U. Khawaja 53) 
England 1st innings (Overnight: 29-1)
A. Cook                          c Smith b Lyon            37  
M. Stoneman                      lbw b Starc               18  
J. Vince                         c Paine b Hazlewood       2   
J. Root                          c Bancroft b Cummins      9   
D. Malan                         c Paine b Cummins         19  
M. Ali                           c&b Lyon              25  
J. Bairstow                      c&b Starc             21  
C. Woakes                        c&b Starc             36  
C. Overton                       not out                   41  
S. Broad                         c Paine b Lyon            3   
J. Anderson                      lbw b Lyon                0   
Extras                           (lb-15 w-1)               16  
Total                            (all out, 76.1 overs)     227 
Fall of wickets: 1-29 M. Stoneman,2-31 J. Vince,3-50 J. Root,4-80 A. Cook,5-102 D. Malan,6-132 M. Ali,7-142 J. Bairstow,8-208 C. Woakes,9-227 S. Broad,10-227 J. Anderson
To bat:
Bowling                     
M. Starc                         20 - 4 - 49 - 3               
J. Hazlewood                     16 - 3 - 56 - 1               
P. Cummins                       16 - 3 - 47 - 2(w-1)          
N. Lyon                          24.1 - 5 - 60 - 4             
Australia 2nd innings       
C. Bancroft                      c Bairstow b Anderson     4   
D. Warner                        c Root b Woakes           14  
U. Khawaja                       lbw b Anderson            20  
S. Smith                         lbw b Woakes              6   
P. Handscomb                     not out                   3   
N. Lyon                          not out                   3   
Extras                           (lb-2 w-1)                3   
Total                            (for 4 wickets, 26 overs) 53  
Fall of wickets: 1-5 C. Bancroft,2-39 U. Khawaja,3-41 D. Warner,4-50 S. Smith
Australia: S. Marsh, T. Paine, M. Starc, P. Cummins, J. Hazlewood
Bowling                     
J. Anderson                      11 - 7 - 16 - 2               
S. Broad                         7 - 2 - 14 - 0(w-1)           
C. Overton                       1 - 0 - 8 - 0                 
C. Woakes                        7 - 0 - 13 - 2                
Referees                    
Umpire: Aleem Dar                                              
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney                                         
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus                                      
Match referee: Richie Richardson

