UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Dec 4 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between Australia and England on Monday in Adelaide, Australia Australia 1st innings 442 for 8 decl (S. Marsh 126no, T. Paine 57, U. Khawaja 53) England 1st innings (Overnight: 29-1) A. Cook c Smith b Lyon 37 M. Stoneman lbw b Starc 18 J. Vince c Paine b Hazlewood 2 J. Root c Bancroft b Cummins 9 D. Malan c Paine b Cummins 19 M. Ali c&b Lyon 25 J. Bairstow c&b Starc 21 C. Woakes c&b Starc 36 C. Overton not out 41 S. Broad c Paine b Lyon 3 J. Anderson lbw b Lyon 0 Extras (lb-15 w-1) 16 Total (all out, 76.1 overs) 227 Fall of wickets: 1-29 M. Stoneman,2-31 J. Vince,3-50 J. Root,4-80 A. Cook,5-102 D. Malan,6-132 M. Ali,7-142 J. Bairstow,8-208 C. Woakes,9-227 S. Broad,10-227 J. Anderson To bat: Bowling M. Starc 20 - 4 - 49 - 3 J. Hazlewood 16 - 3 - 56 - 1 P. Cummins 16 - 3 - 47 - 2(w-1) N. Lyon 24.1 - 5 - 60 - 4 Australia 2nd innings C. Bancroft c Bairstow b Anderson 4 D. Warner c Root b Woakes 14 U. Khawaja lbw b Anderson 20 S. Smith lbw b Woakes 6 P. Handscomb not out 3 N. Lyon not out 3 Extras (lb-2 w-1) 3 Total (for 4 wickets, 26 overs) 53 Fall of wickets: 1-5 C. Bancroft,2-39 U. Khawaja,3-41 D. Warner,4-50 S. Smith Australia: S. Marsh, T. Paine, M. Starc, P. Cummins, J. Hazlewood Bowling J. Anderson 11 - 7 - 16 - 2 S. Broad 7 - 2 - 14 - 0(w-1) C. Overton 1 - 0 - 8 - 0 C. Woakes 7 - 0 - 13 - 2 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Richie Richardson