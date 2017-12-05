FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard
#Cricket News
December 5, 2017 / 5:50 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 5 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the second Test between Australia and England on Tuesday in Adelaide, Australia 
Australia 1st innings 442 for 8 decl (S. Marsh 126no, T. Paine 57, U. Khawaja 53) 
England   1st innings 227            (N. Lyon 4-60)                               
Australia 2nd innings (Overnight: 53-4)
C. Bancroft                      c Bairstow b Anderson     4   
D. Warner                        c Root b Woakes           14  
U. Khawaja                       lbw b Anderson            20  
S. Smith                         lbw b Woakes              6   
P. Handscomb                     c Malan b Anderson        12  
N. Lyon                          c Broad b Anderson        14  
S. Marsh                         b Woakes                  19  
T. Paine                         c C. Overton b Woakes     11  
M. Starc                         c Ali b Anderson          20  
P. Cummins                       not out                   11  
J. Hazlewood                     c Malan b C. Overton      3   
Extras                           (lb-2 w-2)                4   
Total                            (all out, 58 overs)       138 
Fall of wickets: 1-5 C. Bancroft,2-39 U. Khawaja,3-41 D. Warner,4-50 S. Smith,5-71 N. Lyon,6-75 P. Handscomb,7-90 T. Paine,8-122 S. Marsh,9-128 M. Starc,10-138 J. Hazlewood
To bat:
Bowling                     
J. Anderson                      22 - 7 - 43 - 5(w-1)          
S. Broad                         13 - 6 - 26 - 0(w-1)          
C. Overton                       2 - 0 - 11 - 1                
C. Woakes                        16 - 3 - 36 - 4               
M. Ali                           5 - 0 - 20 - 0                
England 2nd innings (Target: 354 runs)
A. Cook                          lbw b Lyon                16  
M. Stoneman                      c Khawaja b Starc         36  
J. Vince                         c Handscomb b Starc       15  
J. Root                          not out                   67  
D. Malan                         b Cummins                 29  
C. Woakes                        not out                   5   
Extras                           (b-3 lb-5)                8   
Total                            (for 4 wickets, 62 overs) 176 
Fall of wickets: 1-53 A. Cook,2-54 M. Stoneman,3-91 J. Vince,4-169 D. Malan
England: M. Ali, J. Bairstow, S. Broad, C. Overton, J. Anderson
Bowling                     
M. Starc                         14 - 2 - 65 - 2               
J. Hazlewood                     14 - 5 - 37 - 0               
P. Cummins                       14 - 5 - 29 - 1               
N. Lyon                          20 - 5 - 37 - 1               
Referees                    
Umpire: Aleem Dar                                              
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney                                         
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus                                      
Match referee: Richie Richardson

