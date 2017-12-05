UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Dec 5 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the second Test between Australia and England on Tuesday in Adelaide, Australia Australia 1st innings 442 for 8 decl (S. Marsh 126no, T. Paine 57, U. Khawaja 53) England 1st innings 227 (N. Lyon 4-60) Australia 2nd innings (Overnight: 53-4) C. Bancroft c Bairstow b Anderson 4 D. Warner c Root b Woakes 14 U. Khawaja lbw b Anderson 20 S. Smith lbw b Woakes 6 P. Handscomb c Malan b Anderson 12 N. Lyon c Broad b Anderson 14 S. Marsh b Woakes 19 T. Paine c C. Overton b Woakes 11 M. Starc c Ali b Anderson 20 P. Cummins not out 11 J. Hazlewood c Malan b C. Overton 3 Extras (lb-2 w-2) 4 Total (all out, 58 overs) 138 Fall of wickets: 1-5 C. Bancroft,2-39 U. Khawaja,3-41 D. Warner,4-50 S. Smith,5-71 N. Lyon,6-75 P. Handscomb,7-90 T. Paine,8-122 S. Marsh,9-128 M. Starc,10-138 J. Hazlewood To bat: Bowling J. Anderson 22 - 7 - 43 - 5(w-1) S. Broad 13 - 6 - 26 - 0(w-1) C. Overton 2 - 0 - 11 - 1 C. Woakes 16 - 3 - 36 - 4 M. Ali 5 - 0 - 20 - 0 England 2nd innings (Target: 354 runs) A. Cook lbw b Lyon 16 M. Stoneman c Khawaja b Starc 36 J. Vince c Handscomb b Starc 15 J. Root not out 67 D. Malan b Cummins 29 C. Woakes not out 5 Extras (b-3 lb-5) 8 Total (for 4 wickets, 62 overs) 176 Fall of wickets: 1-53 A. Cook,2-54 M. Stoneman,3-91 J. Vince,4-169 D. Malan England: M. Ali, J. Bairstow, S. Broad, C. Overton, J. Anderson Bowling M. Starc 14 - 2 - 65 - 2 J. Hazlewood 14 - 5 - 37 - 0 P. Cummins 14 - 5 - 29 - 1 N. Lyon 20 - 5 - 37 - 1 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Richie Richardson