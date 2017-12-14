FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard
#Cricket News
December 14, 2017 / 4:39 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 14 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third Test between Australia and England on Thursday in Perth, Australia 
England 1st innings         
A. Cook                          lbw b Starc               7   
M. Stoneman                      c Paine b Starc           56  
J. Vince                         c Paine b Hazlewood       25  
J. Root                          c Paine b Cummins         20  
D. Malan                         not out                   110 
J. Bairstow                      not out                   75  
Extras                           (b-8 lb-2 nb-1 w-1)       12  
Total                            (for 4 wickets, 89 overs) 305 
Fall of wickets: 1-26 A. Cook,2-89 J. Vince,3-115 J. Root,4-131 M. Stoneman
To bat: M. Ali, C. Woakes, S. Broad, C. Overton, J. Anderson
Bowling                     
M. Starc                         19 - 3 - 79 - 2               
J. Hazlewood                     20 - 7 - 62 - 1(nb-1)         
P. Cummins                       21 - 6 - 60 - 1(w-1)          
N. Lyon                          19 - 4 - 61 - 0               
M. Marsh                         7 - 1 - 25 - 0                
S. Smith                         3 - 1 - 8 - 0                 
Referees                    
Umpire: Marais Erasmus                                         
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney                                         
TV umpire: Aleem Dar                                           
Match referee: Richie Richardson

