UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the third Test between Australia and England on Saturday in Perth, Australia England 1st innings 403 (D. Malan 140, J. Bairstow 119, M. Stoneman 56; M. Starc 4-91) Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 203-3) C. Bancroft lbw b C. Overton 25 D. Warner c Bairstow b C. Overton 22 U. Khawaja lbw b Woakes 50 S. Smith not out 229 S. Marsh c Root b Ali 28 M. Marsh not out 181 Extras (b-2 lb-10 nb-1 w-1) 14 Total (for 4 wickets, 152 overs) 549 Fall of wickets: 1-44 D. Warner,2-55 C. Bancroft,3-179 U. Khawaja,4-248 S. Marsh To bat: T. Paine, M. Starc, P. Cummins, N. Lyon, J. Hazlewood Bowling J. Anderson 29 - 8 - 85 - 0(nb-1) S. Broad 28 - 3 - 112 - 0 C. Woakes 32 - 4 - 108 - 1(w-1) C. Overton 23 - 1 - 102 - 2 M. Ali 31 - 4 - 104 - 1 J. Root 3 - 0 - 13 - 0 D. Malan 6 - 1 - 13 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Richie Richardson