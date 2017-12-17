UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the third Test between Australia and England on Sunday in Perth, Australia England 1st innings 403 (D. Malan 140, J. Bairstow 119, M. Stoneman 56; M. Starc 4-91) Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 421-4) C. Bancroft lbw b C. Overton 25 D. Warner c Bairstow b C. Overton 22 U. Khawaja lbw b Woakes 50 S. Smith lbw b Anderson 239 S. Marsh c Root b Ali 28 M. Marsh lbw b Anderson 181 T. Paine not out 49 M. Starc run out (Vince) 1 P. Cummins lbw b Anderson 41 N. Lyon c Ali b Anderson 4 Extras (b-4 lb-16 nb-1 w-1) 22 Total (for 9 wickets declared, 179.3 overs) 662 Fall of wickets: 1-44 D. Warner,2-55 C. Bancroft,3-179 U. Khawaja,4-248 S. Marsh,5-549 M. Marsh,6-560 S. Smith,7-561 M. Starc,8-654 P. Cummins,9-662 N. Lyon Did not bat: J. Hazlewood Bowling J. Anderson 37.3 - 9 - 116 - 4(nb-1) S. Broad 35 - 3 - 142 - 0 C. Woakes 41 - 8 - 128 - 1(w-1) C. Overton 24 - 1 - 110 - 2 M. Ali 33 - 4 - 120 - 1 J. Root 3 - 0 - 13 - 0 D. Malan 6 - 1 - 13 - 0 England 2nd innings A. Cook c&b Hazlewood 14 M. Stoneman c Paine b Hazlewood 3 J. Vince b Starc 55 J. Root c Smith b Lyon 14 D. Malan not out 28 J. Bairstow not out 14 Extras (lb-4) 4 Total (for 4 wickets, 38.2 overs) 132 Fall of wickets: 1-4 M. Stoneman,2-29 A. Cook,3-60 J. Root,4-100 J. Vince To bat: M. Ali, C. Woakes, S. Broad, C. Overton, J. Anderson Bowling M. Starc 10 - 3 - 32 - 1 J. Hazlewood 9 - 3 - 23 - 2 M. Marsh 3 - 1 - 14 - 0 P. Cummins 8.2 - 2 - 31 - 0 N. Lyon 8 - 3 - 28 - 1 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Richie Richardson