UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the fourth Test between Australia and England on Tuesday in Melbourne, Australia Australia 1st innings C. Bancroft lbw b Woakes 26 D. Warner c Bairstow b Anderson 103 U. Khawaja c Bairstow b Broad 17 S. Smith not out 65 S. Marsh not out 31 Extras (lb-1 nb-1) 2 Total (for 3 wickets, 89 overs) 244 Fall of wickets: 1-122 C. Bancroft,2-135 D. Warner,3-160 U. Khawaja To bat: T. Paine, M. Marsh, P. Cummins, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon, J. Bird Bowling J. Anderson 21 - 8 - 43 - 1 S. Broad 19 - 6 - 41 - 1 C. Woakes 19 - 4 - 60 - 1 M. Ali 6 - 0 - 35 - 0 T. Curran 17 - 5 - 44 - 0(nb-1) D. Malan 7 - 1 - 20 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Joel Wilson Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle