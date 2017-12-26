FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 26, 2017 / 1:43 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the fourth Test between Australia and England on Tuesday in Melbourne, Australia 
Australia 1st innings      
C. Bancroft                     lbw b Woakes              26  
D. Warner                       c Bairstow b Anderson     103 
U. Khawaja                      c Bairstow b Broad        17  
S. Smith                        not out                   65  
S. Marsh                        not out                   31  
Extras                          (lb-1 nb-1)               2   
Total                           (for 3 wickets, 89 overs) 244 
Fall of wickets: 1-122 C. Bancroft,2-135 D. Warner,3-160 U. Khawaja
To bat: T. Paine, M. Marsh, P. Cummins, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon, J. Bird
Bowling                    
J. Anderson                     21 - 8 - 43 - 1               
S. Broad                        19 - 6 - 41 - 1               
C. Woakes                       19 - 4 - 60 - 1               
M. Ali                          6 - 0 - 35 - 0                
T. Curran                       17 - 5 - 44 - 0(nb-1)         
D. Malan                        7 - 1 - 20 - 0                
Referees                   
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena                                      
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi                                         
TV umpire: Joel Wilson                                        
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle

