UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Dec 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the fourth Test between Australia and England on Wednesday in Melbourne, Australia Australia 1st innings C. Bancroft lbw b Woakes 26 D. Warner c Bairstow b Anderson 103 U. Khawaja c Bairstow b Broad 17 S. Smith b Curran 76 S. Marsh lbw b Broad 61 M. Marsh b Woakes 9 T. Paine b Anderson 24 P. Cummins c Cook b Broad 4 J. Bird lbw b Broad 4 J. Hazlewood not out 1 N. Lyon lbw b Anderson 0 Extras (lb-1 nb-1) 2 Total (all out, 119 overs) 327 Fall of wickets: 1-122 C. Bancroft,2-135 D. Warner,3-160 U. Khawaja,4-260 S. Smith,5-278 M. Marsh,6-314 S. Marsh,7-318 T. Paine,8-325 J. Bird,9-326 P. Cummins,10-327 N. Lyon Bowling J. Anderson 29 - 11 - 61 - 3 S. Broad 28 - 10 - 51 - 4 C. Woakes 22 - 4 - 72 - 2 M. Ali 12 - 0 - 57 - 0 T. Curran 21 - 5 - 65 - 1(nb-1) D. Malan 7 - 1 - 20 - 0 England 1st innings (Overnight: 192-2) A. Cook not out 104 M. Stoneman c&b Lyon 15 J. Vince lbw b Hazlewood 17 J. Root not out 49 Extras (b-4 nb-3) 7 Total (for 2 wickets, 57 overs) 192 Fall of wickets: 1-35 M. Stoneman,2-80 J. Vince To bat: D. Malan, J. Bairstow, M. Ali, C. Woakes, T. Curran, S. Broad, J. Anderson Bowling J. Hazlewood 12 - 2 - 39 - 1 J. Bird 12 - 2 - 38 - 0(nb-3) N. Lyon 17 - 2 - 44 - 1 P. Cummins 11 - 0 - 39 - 0 M. Marsh 4 - 0 - 17 - 0 S. Smith 1 - 0 - 11 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Joel Wilson Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle