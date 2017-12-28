FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard
December 28, 2017 / 1:41 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 28 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the fourth Test between Australia and England on Thursday in Melbourne, Australia 
Australia 1st innings 327 (D. Warner 103, S. Smith 76, S. Marsh 61; S. Broad 4-51) 
England 1st innings (Overnight: 192-2)
A. Cook                         not out                    244 
M. Stoneman                     c&b Lyon               15  
J. Vince                        lbw b Hazlewood            17  
J. Root                         c Lyon b Cummins           61  
D. Malan                        lbw b Hazlewood            14  
J. Bairstow                     c Paine b Lyon             22  
M. Ali                          c S. Marsh b Lyon          20  
C. Woakes                       c Paine b Cummins          26  
T. Curran                       c Paine b Hazlewood        4   
S. Broad                        c Khawaja b Cummins        56  
J. Anderson                     not out                    0   
Extras                          (b-4 lb-5 nb-3)            12  
Total                           (for 9 wickets, 144 overs) 491 
Fall of wickets: 1-35 M. Stoneman,2-80 J. Vince,3-218 J. Root,4-246 D. Malan,5-279 J. Bairstow,6-307 M. Ali,7-366 C. Woakes,8-373 T. Curran,9-473 S. Broad
To bat:
Bowling                    
J. Hazlewood                    30 - 5 - 95 - 3                
J. Bird                         30 - 5 - 108 - 0(nb-3)         
N. Lyon                         42 - 9 - 109 - 3               
P. Cummins                      29 - 1 - 117 - 3               
M. Marsh                        12 - 1 - 42 - 0                
S. Smith                        1 - 0 - 11 - 0                 
Referees                   
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena                                       
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi                                          
TV umpire: Joel Wilson                                         
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
