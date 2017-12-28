UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Australia v England scoreboard

Dec 28 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the fourth Test between Australia and England on Thursday in Melbourne, Australia Australia 1st innings 327 (D. Warner 103, S. Smith 76, S. Marsh 61; S. Broad 4-51) England 1st innings (Overnight: 192-2) A. Cook not out 244 M. Stoneman c&b Lyon 15 J. Vince lbw b Hazlewood 17 J. Root c Lyon b Cummins 61 D. Malan lbw b Hazlewood 14 J. Bairstow c Paine b Lyon 22 M. Ali c S. Marsh b Lyon 20 C. Woakes c Paine b Cummins 26 T. Curran c Paine b Hazlewood 4 S. Broad c Khawaja b Cummins 56 J. Anderson not out 0 Extras (b-4 lb-5 nb-3) 12 Total (for 9 wickets, 144 overs) 491 Fall of wickets: 1-35 M. Stoneman,2-80 J. Vince,3-218 J. Root,4-246 D. Malan,5-279 J. Bairstow,6-307 M. Ali,7-366 C. Woakes,8-373 T. Curran,9-473 S. Broad To bat: Bowling J. Hazlewood 30 - 5 - 95 - 3 J. Bird 30 - 5 - 108 - 0(nb-3) N. Lyon 42 - 9 - 109 - 3 P. Cummins 29 - 1 - 117 - 3 M. Marsh 12 - 1 - 42 - 0 S. Smith 1 - 0 - 11 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Joel Wilson Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle