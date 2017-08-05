FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
August 5, 2017 / 12:14 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Aug 5 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the fourth and final Test between England and South Africa on Saturday in Manchester, England 
England 1st innings (Overnight: 260-6)
A. Cook                         c de Kock b Maharaj         46  
K. Jennings                     c de Kock b Olivier         17  
T. Westley                      c de Kock b Rabada          29  
J. Root                         lbw b Olivier               52  
D. Malan                        c du Plessis b M. Morkel    18  
B. Stokes                       b Rabada                    58  
J. Bairstow                     lbw b Maharaj               99  
T. Roland-Jones                 c Bavuma b Rabada           4   
M. Ali                          c du Plessis b Rabada       14  
S. Broad                        b M. Morkel                 7   
J. Anderson                     not out                     4   
Extras                          (b-6 lb-6 nb-2)             14  
Total                           (all out, 108.4 overs)      362 
Fall of wickets: 1-35 K. Jennings,2-92 A. Cook,3-92 T. Westley,4-144 D. Malan,5-187 J. Root,6-252 B. Stokes,7-271 T. Roland-Jones,8-303 M. Ali,9-312 S. Broad,10-362 J. Bairstow
Bowling                    
M. Morkel                       26 - 5 - 92 - 2(nb-1)           
K. Rabada                       26 - 7 - 91 - 4                 
D. Olivier                      21 - 3 - 91 - 2                 
K. Maharaj                      30.4 - 9 - 58 - 2               
T. de Bruyn                     5 - 0 - 18 - 0(nb-1)            
South Africa 1st innings   
D. Elgar                        lbw b Anderson              0   
H. Kuhn                         c Stokes b Ali              24  
H. Amla                         c Bairstow b Roland-Jones   30  
T. Bavuma                       b Anderson                  46  
F. du Plessis                   b Anderson                  27  
Q. de Kock                      c Bairstow b Broad          24  
T. de Bruyn                     c Root b Anderson           11  
K. Maharaj                      lbw b Ali                   13  
K. Rabada                       c Stokes b Broad            23  
M. Morkel                       not out                     18  
Extras                          (b-3 nb-1)                  4   
Total                           (for 9 wickets, 68.3 overs) 220 
Fall of wickets: 1-2 D. Elgar,2-47 H. Amla,3-84 H. Kuhn,4-131 T. Bavuma,5-132 F. du Plessis,6-146 T. de Bruyn,7-167 K. Maharaj,8-189 Q. de Kock,9-220 K. Rabada
To bat: D. Olivier
Bowling                    
J. Anderson                     15 - 4 - 33 - 4                 
S. Broad                        14.3 - 4 - 45 - 2               
T. Roland-Jones                 11 - 3 - 41 - 1                 
M. Ali                          21 - 5 - 57 - 2                 
B. Stokes                       6 - 0 - 34 - 0(nb-1)            
D. Malan                        1 - 0 - 7 - 0                   
Referees                   
Umpire: Aleem Dar                                               
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena                                        
TV umpire: Joel Wilson                                          
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.