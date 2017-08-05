UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard

Aug 5 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the fourth and final Test between England and South Africa on Saturday in Manchester, England England 1st innings (Overnight: 260-6) A. Cook c de Kock b Maharaj 46 K. Jennings c de Kock b Olivier 17 T. Westley c de Kock b Rabada 29 J. Root lbw b Olivier 52 D. Malan c du Plessis b M. Morkel 18 B. Stokes b Rabada 58 J. Bairstow lbw b Maharaj 99 T. Roland-Jones c Bavuma b Rabada 4 M. Ali c du Plessis b Rabada 14 S. Broad b M. Morkel 7 J. Anderson not out 4 Extras (b-6 lb-6 nb-2) 14 Total (all out, 108.4 overs) 362 Fall of wickets: 1-35 K. Jennings,2-92 A. Cook,3-92 T. Westley,4-144 D. Malan,5-187 J. Root,6-252 B. Stokes,7-271 T. Roland-Jones,8-303 M. Ali,9-312 S. Broad,10-362 J. Bairstow Bowling M. Morkel 26 - 5 - 92 - 2(nb-1) K. Rabada 26 - 7 - 91 - 4 D. Olivier 21 - 3 - 91 - 2 K. Maharaj 30.4 - 9 - 58 - 2 T. de Bruyn 5 - 0 - 18 - 0(nb-1) South Africa 1st innings D. Elgar lbw b Anderson 0 H. Kuhn c Stokes b Ali 24 H. Amla c Bairstow b Roland-Jones 30 T. Bavuma b Anderson 46 F. du Plessis b Anderson 27 Q. de Kock c Bairstow b Broad 24 T. de Bruyn c Root b Anderson 11 K. Maharaj lbw b Ali 13 K. Rabada c Stokes b Broad 23 M. Morkel not out 18 Extras (b-3 nb-1) 4 Total (for 9 wickets, 68.3 overs) 220 Fall of wickets: 1-2 D. Elgar,2-47 H. Amla,3-84 H. Kuhn,4-131 T. Bavuma,5-132 F. du Plessis,6-146 T. de Bruyn,7-167 K. Maharaj,8-189 Q. de Kock,9-220 K. Rabada To bat: D. Olivier Bowling J. Anderson 15 - 4 - 33 - 4 S. Broad 14.3 - 4 - 45 - 2 T. Roland-Jones 11 - 3 - 41 - 1 M. Ali 21 - 5 - 57 - 2 B. Stokes 6 - 0 - 34 - 0(nb-1) D. Malan 1 - 0 - 7 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena TV umpire: Joel Wilson Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle