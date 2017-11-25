UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series India v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Nov 25 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between India and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Nagpur, India Sri Lanka 1st innings 205 (D. Chandimal 57, D. Karunaratne 51; R. Ashwin 4-67) India 1st innings (Overnight: 11-1) L. Rahul b Gamage 7 M. Vijay c D. Perera b Herath 128 C. Pujara not out 121 V. Kohli not out 54 Extras (b-1 lb-1) 2 Total (for 2 wickets, 98 overs) 312 Fall of wickets: 1-7 L. Rahul,2-216 M. Vijay To bat: A. Rahane, R. Sharma, W. Saha, R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, U. Yadav, I. Sharma Bowling Suranga Lakmal 18 - 2 - 58 - 0 Lahiru Gamage 22 - 7 - 47 - 1 Rangana Herath 24 - 8 - 45 - 1 Dasun Shanaka 13 - 3 - 43 - 0 Dilruwan Perera 21 - 0 - 117 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: David Boon