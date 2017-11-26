FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series India v Sri Lanka scoreboard
November 26, 2017 / 6:07 AM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series India v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday in Nagpur, India 
Sri Lanka 1st innings 205 (D. Chandimal 57, D. Karunaratne 51; R. Ashwin 4-67) 
India 1st innings (Overnight: 312-2)
L. Rahul                      b Gamage                              7   
M. Vijay                      c D. Perera b Herath                  128 
C. Pujara                     b Shanaka                             143 
V. Kohli                      c Karunaratne b D. Perera             213 
A. Rahane                     c Karunaratne b D. Perera             2   
Ro. Sharma                    not out                               102 
R. Ashwin                     b D. Perera                           5   
W. Saha                       not out                               1   
Extras                        (b-4 lb-4 w-1)                        9   
Total                         (for 6 wickets declared, 176.1 overs) 610 
Fall of wickets: 1-7 L. Rahul,2-216 M. Vijay,3-399 C. Pujara,4-410 A. Rahane,5-583 V. Kohli,6-597 R. Ashwin
Did not bat: R. Jadeja, U. Yadav, I. Sharma
Bowling                  
Suranga Lakmal                29 - 2 - 111 - 0                          
Lahiru Gamage                 35 - 8 - 97 - 1                           
Rangana Herath                39 - 11 - 81 - 1                          
Dasun Shanaka                 26.1 - 4 - 103 - 1(w-1)                   
Dilruwan Perera               45 - 2 - 202 - 3                          
Dimuth Karunaratne            2 - 0 - 8 - 0                             
Sri Lanka 2nd innings    
Sadeera Samarawickrama        b I. Sharma                           0   
Dimuth Karunaratne            not out                               11  
Lahiru Thirimanne             not out                               9   
Extras                        (lb-1)                                1   
Total                         (for 1 wickets, 9 overs)              21  
Fall of wickets: 1-0 S. Samarawickrama
To bat: A. Mathews, D. Chandimal, N. Dickwella, D. Shanaka, D. Perera, R. Herath, S. Lakmal, L. Gamage
Bowling                  
I. Sharma                     4 - 1 - 15 - 1                            
R. Ashwin                     4 - 3 - 5 - 0                             
R. Jadeja                     1 - 1 - 0 - 0                             
Referees                 
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough                                           
Umpire: Joel Wilson                                                     
TV umpire: Nigel Llong                                                  
Match referee: David Boon

