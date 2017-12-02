FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cricket News
December 2, 2017 / 6:10 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series India v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between India and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Delhi, India 
India 1st innings           
M. Vijay                         st Dickwella b Sandakan   155 
S. Dhawan                        c Lakmal b D. Perera      23  
C. Pujara                        c Samarawickrama b Gamage 23  
V. Kohli                         not out                   156 
A. Rahane                        st Dickwella b Sandakan   1   
Ro. Sharma                       not out                   6   
Extras                           (lb-1 nb-6)               7   
Total                            (for 4 wickets, 90 overs) 371 
Fall of wickets: 1-42 S. Dhawan,2-78 C. Pujara,3-361 M. Vijay,4-365 A. Rahane
To bat: R. Ashwin, W. Saha, R. Jadeja, M. Shami, I. Sharma
Bowling                     
Suranga Lakmal                   14 - 2 - 50 - 0               
Lahiru Gamage                    17 - 6 - 68 - 1               
Dilruwan Perera                  21 - 0 - 97 - 1               
Lakshan Sandakan                 23 - 1 - 110 - 2(nb-3)        
Dhananjaya de Silva              15 - 0 - 45 - 0               
Referees                    
Umpire: Nigel Llong                                            
Umpire: Joel Wilson                                            
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough                               
Match referee: David Boon


