UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series India v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between India and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Delhi, India India 1st innings M. Vijay st Dickwella b Sandakan 155 S. Dhawan c Lakmal b D. Perera 23 C. Pujara c Samarawickrama b Gamage 23 V. Kohli not out 156 A. Rahane st Dickwella b Sandakan 1 Ro. Sharma not out 6 Extras (lb-1 nb-6) 7 Total (for 4 wickets, 90 overs) 371 Fall of wickets: 1-42 S. Dhawan,2-78 C. Pujara,3-361 M. Vijay,4-365 A. Rahane To bat: R. Ashwin, W. Saha, R. Jadeja, M. Shami, I. Sharma Bowling Suranga Lakmal 14 - 2 - 50 - 0 Lahiru Gamage 17 - 6 - 68 - 1 Dilruwan Perera 21 - 0 - 97 - 1 Lakshan Sandakan 23 - 1 - 110 - 2(nb-3) Dhananjaya de Silva 15 - 0 - 45 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: David Boon