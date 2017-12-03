FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series India v Sri Lanka scoreboard
Live
December 3, 2017 / 6:12 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series India v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third and final Test between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday in Delhi, India 
India 1st innings (Overnight: 371-4)
M. Vijay                         st Dickwella b Sandakan               155 
S. Dhawan                        c Lakmal b D. Perera                  23  
C. Pujara                        c Samarawickrama b Gamage             23  
V. Kohli                         lbw b Sandakan                        243 
A. Rahane                        st Dickwella b Sandakan               1   
Ro. Sharma                       c Dickwella b Sandakan                65  
R. Ashwin                        c D. Perera b Gamage                  4   
W. Saha                          not out                               9   
R. Jadeja                        not out                               5   
Extras                           (lb-1 nb-7)                           8   
Total                            (for 7 wickets declared, 127.5 overs) 536 
Fall of wickets: 1-42 S. Dhawan,2-78 C. Pujara,3-361 M. Vijay,4-365 A. Rahane,5-500 Ro. Sharma,6-519 R. Ashwin,7-523 V. Kohli
Did not bat: M. Shami, I. Sharma
Bowling                     
Suranga Lakmal                   21.2 - 2 - 80 - 0                         
Lahiru Gamage                    25.3 - 7 - 95 - 2                         
Dilruwan Perera                  31.1 - 0 - 145 - 1                        
Lakshan Sandakan                 33.5 - 1 - 167 - 4(nb-7)                  
Dhananjaya de Silva              16 - 0 - 48 - 0                           
Sri Lanka 1st innings       
Dimuth Karunaratne               c Saha b Shami                        0   
Dilruwan Perera                  lbw b Jadeja                          42  
Dhananjaya de Silva              lbw b I. Sharma                       1   
Angelo Mathews                   not out                               57  
Dinesh Chandimal                 not out                               25  
Extras                           (nb-1 pen-5)                          6   
Total                            (for 3 wickets, 44.3 overs)           131 
Fall of wickets: 1-0 D. Karunaratne,2-14 D. de Silva,3-75 D. Perera
To bat: N. Dickwella, R. Silva, L. Sandakan, S. Samarawickrama, S. Lakmal, L. Gamage
Bowling                     
M. Shami                         11 - 3 - 30 - 1(nb-1)                     
I. Sharma                        10 - 4 - 44 - 1                           
R. Jadeja                        14.3 - 6 - 24 - 1                         
R. Ashwin                        9 - 3 - 28 - 0                            
Referees                    
Umpire: Nigel Llong                                                        
Umpire: Joel Wilson                                                        
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough                                           
Match referee: David Boon

