FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series India v Sri Lanka scoreboard
Sections
Featured
Nifty opens lower; Reliance Communications, NTPC laggards
Live
Market Jockey
Nifty opens lower; Reliance Communications, NTPC laggards
U.S. warned against declaring Jerusalem Israel's capital by PLO
Middle East
U.S. warned against declaring Jerusalem Israel's capital by PLO
YouTube to expand teams reviewing extremist content
TECHNOLOGY
YouTube to expand teams reviewing extremist content
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cricket News
December 4, 2017 / 6:14 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series India v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 4 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the third and final Test between India and Sri Lanka on Monday in Delhi, India 
India 1st innings 536 for 7 decl (V. Kohli 243, M. Vijay 155, R. Sharma 65; L. Sandakan 4-167) 
Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 131-3)
Dimuth Karunaratne               c Saha b Shami             0   
Dilruwan Perera                  lbw b Jadeja               42  
Dhananjaya de Silva              lbw b I. Sharma            1   
Angelo Mathews                   c Saha b R. Ashwin         111 
Dinesh Chandimal                 not out                    147 
Sadeera Samarawickrama           c Saha b I. Sharma         33  
Roshen Silva                     c S. Dhawan b R. Ashwin    0   
Niroshan Dickwella               b R. Ashwin                0   
Suranga Lakmal                   c Saha b Shami             5   
Lahiru Gamage                    lbw b Jadeja               1   
Lakshan Sandakan                 not out                    0   
Extras                           (b-4 lb-5 nb-2 pen-5)      16  
Total                            (for 9 wickets, 130 overs) 356 
Fall of wickets: 1-0 D. Karunaratne,2-14 D. de Silva,3-75 D. Perera,4-256 A. Mathews,5-317 S. Samarawickrama,6-318 R. Silva,7-322 N. Dickwella,8-331 S. Lakmal,9-343 L. Gamage
To bat:
Bowling                     
M. Shami                         24 - 6 - 74 - 2(nb-1)          
I. Sharma                        27 - 6 - 93 - 2                
R. Jadeja                        44 - 13 - 85 - 2(nb-1)         
R. Ashwin                        35 - 8 - 90 - 3                
Referees                    
Umpire: Nigel Llong                                             
Umpire: Joel Wilson                                             
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough                                
Match referee: David Boon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.