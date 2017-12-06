UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series India v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Dec 6 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the third and final Test between India and Sri Lanka on Wednesday in Delhi, India India 1st innings 536 for 7 decl (V. Kohli 243, M. Vijay 155, R. Sharma 65; L. Sandakan 4-167) Sri Lanka 1st innings 373 (D. Chandimal 164, A. Mathews 111) India 2nd innings 246 for 5 decl (S. Dhawan 67, R. Sharma 50no, V. Kohli 50) Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Overnight: 31-3; Target: 410 runs) Dimuth Karunaratne c Saha b Jadeja 13 Sadeera Samarawickrama c Rahane b Shami 5 Dhananjaya de Silva retired hurt 119 Suranga Lakmal b Jadeja 0 Angelo Mathews c Rahane b Jadeja 1 Dinesh Chandimal b R. Ashwin 36 Roshen Silva not out 74 Niroshan Dickwella not out 44 Extras (b-5 lb-1 nb-1) 7 Total (for 5 wickets, 103 overs) 299 Fall of wickets: 1-14 S. Samarawickrama,2-31 D. Karunaratne,3-31 S. Lakmal,4-35 A. Mathews,5-147 D. Chandimal To bat: D. Perera, L. Gamage, L. Sandakan Bowling I. Sharma 13 - 2 - 32 - 0 M. Shami 15 - 6 - 50 - 1 R. Ashwin 35 - 3 - 126 - 1 R. Jadeja 38 - 13 - 81 - 3(nb-1) M. Vijay 1 - 0 - 3 - 0 V. Kohli 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary Match referee: David Boon Result: Draw