UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series New Zealand v West Indies scoreboard

Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and West Indies on Saturday in Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings J. Raval c Dowrich b Gabriel 84 T. Latham c Dowrich b Cummins 22 K. Williamson c Dowrich b Cummins 43 R. Taylor c Dowrich b Roach 16 H. Nicholls lbw b Reifer 13 M. Santner b Gabriel 24 C. de Grandhomme b Gabriel 58 T. Blundell not out 12 N. Wagner not out 1 Extras (nb-10 w-3) 13 Total (for 7 wickets, 87 overs) 286 Fall of wickets: 1-65 T. Latham,2-154 K. Williamson,3-159 J. Raval,4-186 R. Taylor,5-189 H. Nicholls,6-265 M. Santner,7-275 C. de Grandhomme To bat: T. Southee, T. Boult Bowling S. Gabriel 20 - 3 - 83 - 3(nb-5 w-1) K. Roach 19 - 7 - 45 - 1(nb-1) M. Cummins 16 - 4 - 33 - 2(nb-4 w-2) R. Chase 12 - 1 - 78 - 0 R. Reifer 17 - 8 - 36 - 1 K. Brathwaite 3 - 0 - 11 - 0 Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Ian Gould Match referee: Chris Broad