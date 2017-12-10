FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series New Zealand v West Indies scoreboard
#Cricket News
December 10, 2017 / 12:17 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series New Zealand v West Indies scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and West Indies on Sunday in Hamilton, New Zealand 
New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 286-7)
J. Raval                   c Dowrich b Gabriel        84  
T. Latham                  c Dowrich b Cummins        22  
K. Williamson              c Dowrich b Cummins        43  
R. Taylor                  c Dowrich b Roach          16  
H. Nicholls                lbw b Reifer               13  
M. Santner                 b Gabriel                  24  
C. de Grandhomme           b Gabriel                  58  
T. Blundell                b Gabriel                  28  
N. Wagner                  c S. Hope b Roach          1   
T. Southee                 c&b Roach              31  
T. Boult                   not out                    37  
Extras                     (lb-1 nb-12 w-3)           16  
Total                      (all out, 102.2 overs)     373 
Fall of wickets: 1-65 T. Latham,2-154 K. Williamson,3-159 J. Raval,4-186 R. Taylor,5-189 H. Nicholls,6-265 M. Santner,7-275 C. de Grandhomme,8-286 N. Wagner,9-312 T. Blundell,10-373 T. Southee
Bowling               
S. Gabriel                 25 - 4 - 119 - 4(nb-7 w-1)     
K. Roach                   23.2 - 8 - 58 - 3(nb-1)        
M. Cummins                 20 - 4 - 57 - 2(nb-4 w-2)      
R. Chase                   13 - 1 - 90 - 0                
R. Reifer                  17 - 8 - 36 - 1                
K. Brathwaite              4 - 0 - 12 - 0                 
West Indies 1st innings
K. Brathwaite              c Southee b de Grandhomme  66  
K. Powell                  c Blundell b Southee       0   
S. Hetmyer                 c&b Boult              28  
S. Hope                    c Taylor b Southee         15  
R. Chase                   b de Grandhomme            12  
S. Ambris                  hit wkt b Boult            2   
S. Dowrich                 c&b Wagner             35  
R. Reifer                  not out                    22  
K. Roach                   c Boult b Wagner           17  
M. Cummins                 not out                    10  
Extras                     (b-1 w-7)                  8   
Total                      (for 8 wickets, 64 overs)  215 
Fall of wickets: 1-5 K. Powell,2-46 S. Hetmyer,3-90 S. Hope,4-112 R. Chase,5-117 S. Ambris,6-135 K. Brathwaite,7-169 S. Dowrich,8-204 K. Roach
To bat: S. Gabriel
Bowling               
T. Southee                 18 - 8 - 34 - 2(w-1)           
T. Boult                   19 - 5 - 67 - 2(w-2)           
C. de Grandhomme           12 - 1 - 40 - 2                
N. Wagner                  15 - 2 - 73 - 2                
Referees              
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford                                    
Umpire: Rod Tucker                                        
TV umpire: Ian Gould                                      
Match referee: Chris Broad

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
